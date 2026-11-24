Oil prices fell for a second day on Tuesday to trade near three-month lows on signs of rising crude supply and a potential market surplus, though risks to shipping through the Strait of Hormuz persisted.



Brent crude futures fell 27 cents, ‌or 0.3%, to $89.10 a barrel by 0700 GMT, after hitting its lowest since August 27 earlier in the session. U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude futures slipped 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $79.97 a barrel, after earlier falling to their weakest since August 10.



Reuters