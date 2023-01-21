Burkina Faso unrest: Dozens of kidnapped women freed

World
2023-01-21 | 05:39
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Burkina Faso unrest: Dozens of kidnapped women freed
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Burkina Faso unrest: Dozens of kidnapped women freed

Security forces in Burkina Faso have rescued 66 women and children after they were kidnapped by suspected militant jihadists in the north of the country last week, state TV reports.

In an unprecedented mass kidnapping, the victims were seized while gathering food in an area hit by an insurgency.

They were found on a bus at a security checkpoint some 200km (125 miles) south of where they were taken, reports say.

It is not clear if their captors have also been detained.

On Friday night, state TV showed pictures of the children and women, some with babies on their backs, boarding a bus at an airport after being addressed by a military officer.

"They have found freedom after eight long days in the hands of their kidnappers," the reporter says.

They are now in the capital, Ouagadougou, where they are expected to be questioned to find out "more about their abductors, their detention and their convoy", a security source told the AFP news agency.

The women and children were kidnapped in two groups on 12 and 13 January in the district of Arbinda.

Roads in and out of the area have been blocked by militant jihadists. There is severe hunger as food supplies are limited, and the humanitarian situation is desperate.

Last month, protesters in Arbinda broke into warehouses to get food and supplies.

Burkina Faso as a whole has been hit by a decade-long insurgency that has displaced nearly two million people.

The military took power last January, promising an end to attacks. A different group of officers mounted a second coup in September over a failure to end the insurgency but the violence has continued.
 
 
 
 
BBC News
 
 
 

Breaking Headlines

World

Burkina Faso

Women

LBCI Next
Judge orders Canada to repatriate 4 men held in Syrian camps
For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-01-09

Three Lebanese women changing Arab film and TV industry

LBCI
World
2023-01-09

Russian missile kills two women at market in east Ukraine

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-05

Two Lebanese women raise Lebanon's flag atop Africa's highest mountain

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-05

Economic crisis deprives Lebanese women of motherhood

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
05:56

Judge orders Canada to repatriate 4 men held in Syrian camps

LBCI
World
09:28

For Chinese Lunar New Year tourists, retailers roll out rabbit dances, red lanterns

LBCI
World
09:24

UK joins international push to hold Russia accountable for Ukraine invasion

LBCI
World
09:19

Four countries urge EU to set end date for new CO2-emitting trucks

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-10

LAF chief Aoun visits Qatar, holds series of meetings

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-14

Iraq's military: 3 killed in explosion north of Baghdad

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Mark Zuckerberg will split Meta

LBCI
Middle East
2023-01-07

Iran executes two more men in connection with protests

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-05

Parliament slowly moves forward in discussing Capital Control Law

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app