German government sued over failure to meet climate goals

World
2023-01-24 | 07:20
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
German government sued over failure to meet climate goals
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
1min
German government sued over failure to meet climate goals

A prominent environmental group said Tuesday that it is suing the German government over the failure to meet its own climate targets.

Friends of the Earth Germany, also known as BUND, said in its submission to the Berlin-Brandenburg administrative court that the government should be required to put forward an emergency program for the transport and building sectors.

Both sectors have fallen behind on their legally binding targets for reducing greenhouse gas emissions.

The group, which has more than 450,000 members, argues that time is running out for Germany to meet its national climate goals for 2030 and achieve ‘net zero’ emissions by 2045.

A report published earlier this month by the think tank Agora Energiewende concluded that Germany’s emissions of planet-heating gas last year were likely higher than the target set for 2020.

The government has put together an ambitious program to expand the use of renewable energy in the coming years.

But differences between two members of the coalition government — the environmentalist Greens and the libertarian Free Democratic Party — have stalled efforts to drastically cut fossil fuel use in the transport sector.

AP

World

Europe

Germany

Sued

Failure

Climate

Goals

Transport

Sector

Environment

LBCI Next
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues
Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-01-23

European allies urge Germany to let tanks go to Ukraine

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-13

Increase in wage and transport allowance approved for private sector

LBCI
World
2023-01-10

Climate change saves Europe from energy crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-03

Lebanon Environment Minister reveals new steps to save environmental sector

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:34

Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues

LBCI
World
07:15

Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation

LBCI
World
06:43

Seven dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in eight days

LBCI
World
06:10

Russia, Syria restore Syrian air base for joint use

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-22

Paris prepares joint American, Saudi, Qatari meeting to resolve Lebanon presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Sports
08:32

NBA roundup: 24/1/23

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A look into FPM-Hezbollah current relationship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app