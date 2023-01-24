Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues

World
2023-01-24 | 08:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Britain and EU unlikely to change Brexit deal much, despite issues

Britain and the European Union are unlikely to fundamentally change their underlying Brexit settlement, making sector-specific deals for financial services, fisheries and energy necessary to prevent more disruption, a report said.

The report from academic body UK In a Changing Europe (UKICE), published on Tuesday, said that despite a significant economic hit to Britain from leaving the bloc and falling support for Brexit among the British public, major changes in the UK-EU relationship were unlikely.

"Prospects of such a renegotiation are slim," UKICE Director Anand Menon said.

UKICE said polling it conducted in December showed 56 percent of Britons said they would vote to rejoin the EU, up from 45 percent in February, largely consistent with other polls.

However, Britain's governing Conservative Party is committed to Brexit and the opposition Labor Party is keen to avoid suggestions it would seek to unravel the post-2016 settlement.

Talks between Britain and the EU continue on how to implement post-Brexit arrangements which accommodate the largely open border between Northern Ireland, which is part of the United Kingdom, and EU member state Ireland.

"The immediate challenge is resolving the issues surrounding the Northern Ireland Protocol but even if this is achieved other deadlines and decisions are looming, relating to, for example, data exchange, electric cars, and fish," the report said.

UKICE said UK-EU relations were "far from either settled or stable" but neither side seemed likely to want to reassess the Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA) signed in December 2020 after more than four years of political argument.

"There appears to be little political space on either side of the Channel for a major reconsideration of the relationship or renegotiation of the TCA in the short term," it said, citing a lack of trust, the domestic politics of the UK and the benefits of the current deal to EU exporters.

"Changes to the relationship are likely to be slow and incremental in the immediate future," it said, adding science research, energy security and emissions trading might be areas where the current relationship could be deepened.

World

UK

Britain

EU

Brexit

European Union

Deal

UKICE

Economy

Government

Conservative

Labor

Party

Relationship

Renegotiation

LBCI Next
After a long, cold year, investors are flocking back to Europe
Ukraine, Iran's quests for freedom to dominate Berlin Film Festival
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:18

Iran condemns sanctions imposed by EU, Britain and threatens retaliation

LBCI
World
2023-01-23

European allies urge Germany to let tanks go to Ukraine

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-16

Microsoft faces EU antitrust warning over Activision deal

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Siemens signs 3 bln euro train deal in India

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
07:20

German government sued over failure to meet climate goals

LBCI
World
07:15

Brazil’s new president works to reverse Amazon deforestation

LBCI
World
06:43

Seven dead as California mourns 3rd mass killing in eight days

LBCI
World
06:10

Russia, Syria restore Syrian air base for joint use

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Press Highlights
2022-12-22

Paris prepares joint American, Saudi, Qatari meeting to resolve Lebanon presidential vacuum

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
10:31

What is the fate of the Sayrafa exchange platform?

LBCI
Sports
08:32

NBA roundup: 24/1/23

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:18

A look into FPM-Hezbollah current relationship

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app