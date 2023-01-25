New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister

World
2023-01-25 | 05:00
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
New Zealand&#39;s Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
New Zealand's Chris Hipkins sworn in as prime minister

Labor leader Chris Hipkins was sworn in as New Zealand's prime minister in a formal ceremony on Wednesday, following the resignation of outgoing Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern last week.

The Labor party elected former COVID-19 Response and Police minister Hipkins, 44, to lead the party and the country on Sunday. Ardern, 42, resigned last week, saying she had "no more in the tank" to lead the country.

Hundreds gathered in the grounds of Parliament as Ardern left for the final time, hugging each of her members of parliament in turn, with many looking visibly emotional.

She then travelled to Government House, where she tendered her resignation to King Charles' representative in New Zealand, Governor General Cindy Kiro.

Hipkins and his deputy Carmel Sepuloni - the first person of Pacific Islander descent to hold the role - were then sworn in, in a ceremony lasting a few minutes.

Hours later, Hipkins met with journalists after his first cabinet meeting as Prime Minister. Bombarded with questions about the cost of living hours after fresh price data came in above analyst forecasts, Hipkins said he would make the issue central to his policy agenda.

However, he pushed back against announcing new policies immediately, saying he would make haste but not create policy “on the fly”.

“New Zealanders will absolutely see in the coming weeks and months that cost of living is right at the heart of our work program,” he said.

“It is the number one priority that we are facing as a government and they will see tangible evidence of that. Obviously I’m not going to make it up on the fly, as I’ve already indicated."

Hipkins said he would honor commitments already made for the current term of parliament.

Known as "Chippy", Hipkins is well-known to New Zealanders for his competence in tackling COVID-19, though he acknowledged some mistakes in handling the pandemic and faces a tough battle to retain power in an October general election.

A 1News-Kantar poll released in December had Labor’s support falling to 33 percent from 40 percent at the start of 2022, meaning the party would not be able to form a majority even with traditional coalition partner the Green Party at 9 percent. The opposition National Party has benefited from Labor’s decline.

Reuters

World

New Zealand

New

Prime Minsiter

Chris Hipkins

Politics

Government

Labor

Party

Parliament

LBCI Next
Heavy snow, deep cold halts transport across Japan, at least one dead
Strike over pay grounds all flights at Berlin airport
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Parliament convenes, fails again to elect new president

LBCI
Variety
2023-01-13

Henriette Nakhle among Honours List for New Zealand's Order of Merit

LBCI
World
2023-01-05

German government faces new calls to send modern tanks to Ukraine

LBCI
Middle East
2022-12-13

Netanyahu inches closer to power with new parliament speaker

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:09

Missile hit Turkish-owned ship in Ukraine's Kherson port

LBCI
World
09:54

Australian minister says Kanye West could be denied entry

LBCI
World
09:24

Cargo ship sinks off Japan, leaving two dead, nine missing

LBCI
World
09:04

UNESCO lists Rachid Karami International Fair on its World Heritage List

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
06:14

Egypt economic growth this year seen quicker than government forecast

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-22

Will the LBP 15,000 exchange rate tackle financial crisis?

LBCI
World
2023-01-06

China seeks to minimize COVID-19 risk during travel rush

LBCI
World
2023-01-16

Sweden, Finland must send up to 130 "terrorists" to Turkey for NATO bid

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Alvarez & Marsal still working on BDL forensic audit report

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

What is banks actual stance on Capital Control law?

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app