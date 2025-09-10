News
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Lebanon News
10-09-2025 | 03:48
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar said Wednesday from Baabda Palace that he briefed President Joseph Aoun on the latest anti-smuggling operations.
He said the president praised the efforts of the judicial police and the Anti-Narcotics Bureau for their significant achievements in seizing large quantities of drugs and contraband.
Al-Hajjar added that Lebanon maintains full and ongoing cooperation with Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as well as with other friendly nations, in combating narcotics and illicit substances.
Lebanon News
Lebanon
Saudi Arabia
Kuwait
Ahmad al-Hajjar
Joseph Aoun
