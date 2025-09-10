Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar said Wednesday from Baabda Palace that he briefed President Joseph Aoun on the latest anti-smuggling operations.



He said the president praised the efforts of the judicial police and the Anti-Narcotics Bureau for their significant achievements in seizing large quantities of drugs and contraband.



Al-Hajjar added that Lebanon maintains full and ongoing cooperation with Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as well as with other friendly nations, in combating narcotics and illicit substances.