Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says

Lebanon News
10-09-2025 | 03:48
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says
Lebanon fully cooperating with Saudi Arabia, Kuwait on anti-narcotics efforts, interior minister says

Lebanon’s Interior Minister Ahmad al-Hajjar said Wednesday from Baabda Palace that he briefed President Joseph Aoun on the latest anti-smuggling operations.

He said the president praised the efforts of the judicial police and the Anti-Narcotics Bureau for their significant achievements in seizing large quantities of drugs and contraband.

Al-Hajjar added that Lebanon maintains full and ongoing cooperation with Arab countries, particularly Saudi Arabia and Kuwait, as well as with other friendly nations, in combating narcotics and illicit substances.

