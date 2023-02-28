UK home prices to fall, but unlikely to come crashing down

World
2023-02-28 | 05:31
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK home prices to fall, but unlikely to come crashing down
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
UK home prices to fall, but unlikely to come crashing down

British home prices will fall less than previously expected in 2023 as a resilient job market and easing recession fears soften the blow from higher borrowing costs, analysts polled by Reuters said.

Inflation running at multiple times its 2 percent target has pushed the Bank of England to embark on an aggressive policy tightening path and Bank Rate has gone from 0.10 percent in late 2021 to 4.00 percent today.

Homebuyers are likely to be faced with a further increase in mortgage rates as the BoE will add another 25 basis points next month before pausing, a separate Reuters poll found.
 
After years of bumper price rises, the average cost of a home will fall 2.4 percent this year, according to the Feb. 15-27 poll of 19 housing market experts, shallower than the 4.7 percent fall predicted in a November poll. House prices will rise 1.0 percent next year on average and 3.5 percent in 2025, medians showed.

"It's likely 2023 will be a year of transition as buyers and sellers adapt to a new era of higher interest rates before the market returns to growth again in 2024," said Aneisha Beveridge at estate agency Hamptons.
 
UK homebuilders Bellway (BWY.L) and Redrow (RDW.L) reported a slight pickup in activity at the start of the year but said the market remained challenging, with higher loan costs and broader inflationary pressures keeping buyers away.

House prices soared by more than a quarter during the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by ultra-low interest rates, tax incentives and demand for more living space during lockdown, but the boom now gone into reverse.
 
Britain's housing market saw the most widespread price falls since 2009 in January, a RICS survey showed earlier this month, and when asked in the Reuters poll how much values would fall from peak to trough, the median was 8.0 percent. Forecasts ranged from 0.0 percent to 17.5 percent.

"House prices will fall in 2023, that is for sure. But it is not going to be a disaster; and certainly not a disaster as forecast by a number of commentators," said Tony Williams at consultancy Building Value.

"Why? Because the number one variable for showing the direction of the housing market is employment - and that remains very, very good indeed."

While 11 of 14 respondents in the survey said affordability would improve, the increased costs associated with buying a property means home ownership will decrease over the next few years, according to eight respondents in the poll. Only three said it would increase.

For those not yet able to buy a home, average rental prices will go up 5.0 percent this year and next and 3.3 percent in 2025, the poll found. Ten of 11 respondents said rents would become less affordable over the coming two years and only one held the opposite view.

Prices in London, long a magnet for foreign investors, will witness a steeper drop of 5.0 percent this year before rising 2.0 percent in 2024 and 4.0 percent in 2025. In November's poll, they were expected to fall 7.0 percent this year and flatline in 2024.

"London will recover more strongly in the medium term as political unrest, economic uncertainty and returning overseas buyers hike demand," said Russell Quirk, an independent property analyst.

"London is seen as the jewel in any international portfolio and that won't change."
 

World

UK

Britain

Household

Prices

Fall

Unlikely

Crashing

Down

Borrowing

Costs

Inflation

Interest Rates

LBCI Next
After Italian migrant boat wreck, police arrest three alleged traffickers
Rishi Sunak strikes post-Brexit Northern Ireland deal with EU
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-15

Slowdown in UK inflation eases pressure on Bank of England

LBCI
Middle East
08:17

Turkey's inflation seen falling to 55.5 percent in February

LBCI
World
2023-02-21

S. Korea's household credit falls for first time in a decade

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-19

Ukraine in mind, US frantic to avert Mideast showdown at UN

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:10

South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience

LBCI
World
08:06

Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from March 1

LBCI
World
08:06

South Africa's unemployment drops again after year of job gains

LBCI
World
08:00

Investors consider battle plans amid risk of China-Taiwan conflict

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
05:57

Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO

LBCI
World
07:59

South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen flat

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-06

Price of gasoline drops 7000 LBP

LBCI
Variety
2023-02-17

Saudi wealth fund becomes biggest outside Nintendo investor

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app