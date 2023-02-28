UK home prices to fall, but unlikely to come crashing down

Inflation running at multiple times its 2 percent target has pushed the Bank of England to embark on an aggressive policy tightening path and Bank Rate has gone from 0.10 percent in late 2021 to 4.00 percent today.



Homebuyers are likely to be faced with a further increase in mortgage rates as the BoE will add another 25 basis points next month before pausing, a separate Reuters poll found.

After years of bumper price rises, the average cost of a home will fall 2.4 percent this year, according to the Feb. 15-27 poll of 19 housing market experts, shallower than the 4.7 percent fall predicted in a November poll. House prices will rise 1.0 percent next year on average and 3.5 percent in 2025, medians showed.



"It's likely 2023 will be a year of transition as buyers and sellers adapt to a new era of higher interest rates before the market returns to growth again in 2024," said Aneisha Beveridge at estate agency Hamptons.

UK homebuilders Bellway (BWY.L) and Redrow (RDW.L) reported a slight pickup in activity at the start of the year but said the market remained challenging, with higher loan costs and broader inflationary pressures keeping buyers away.



House prices soared by more than a quarter during the COVID-19 pandemic, boosted by ultra-low interest rates, tax incentives and demand for more living space during lockdown, but the boom now gone into reverse.