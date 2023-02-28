News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Vision 2030
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Mount Lebanon
25
o
Metn
26
o
Keserwan
25
o
North
23
o
South
26
o
Bekaa
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits
World
2023-02-28 | 05:57
High views
Share
Share
3
min
US to require companies winning chipmaking subsidies to share excess profits
The Biden administration on Tuesday said it will require companies winning funds from its $52 billion US semiconductor manufacturing and research program to share excess profits and explain how they plan to provide affordable childcare.
The Commerce Department on Tuesday is releasing its plans to begin accepting applications in late June for a $39 billion manufacturing subsidy program. The law also creates a 25 percent investment tax credit for building chip plants estimated to be worth $24 billion.
The CHIPS Act plays a central role in the Biden administration's effort to bring semiconductor manufacturing back to the United States. Its success is vital to US ambitions to keep ahead of China in global markets.
Recipients who receive more than $150 million in direct funding "will be required to share with the US government a portion of any cash flows or returns that exceed the applicant’s projections by an agreed-upon threshold," the department said.
Companies winning funding are also prohibited from using chips funds for dividends or stock buybacks, and must provide details of any plans to buy back their own shares over five years.
The department will consider an "applicant’s commitments to refrain from stock buybacks in the application review process" in a five-step application.
Democratic lawmakers have noted the largest US semiconductor companies have poured hundreds of billions into stock buybacks in recent years, with Intel (INTC.O) spending more than $100 billion on buybacks since 2005. Intel also pays a dividend.
Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo said companies must submit a workforce plan that includes an outline of workforce needs. Applicants seeking more than $150 million in direct funding must submit "a plan for how they will provide affordable and accessible childcare for their workers."
Applicants must address six program priority areas including plans "to commit to future investment in the US semiconductor industry, including to build R&D facilities in the United States."
Applicants should also "create opportunities for minority owned, veteran-owned, and women-owned businesses; demonstrate climate and environmental responsibility; invest in their communities by addressing barriers to economic inclusion; and commit to using iron, steel, and construction materials produced in the United States."
Most direct funding awards are expected to range between 5 percent and 15 percent of project capital expenditures. Commerce said it generally expects the total amount of an award including loan or loan guarantee, will not exceed 35 percent of project capital expenditures.
"We're going to be doing our own diligence. We're not writing blank checks to any company that asks," Raimondo said. "We're making companies open their books."
The initial funding opportunity seeks applications for projects involving leading-edge, current-generation, and mature-node semiconductors. It will release funding opportunities for semiconductor materials and manufacturing equipment facilities in late spring and one for R&D facilities in the fall.
Raimondo noted companies winning awards will be required to enter into agreements restricting their ability to expand semiconductor manufacturing capacity in foreign countries of concern like China for 10 years after winning funding. They cannot engage in any joint research or technology licensing efforts with a foreign entity of concern that involves sensitive technologies.
"We're going to be releasing very detailed regulations in the next few weeks that give companies a clearer sense of what the red lines are," Raimondo said on Monday ahead of the announcement.
Reuters
World
US
Require
Chipmakers
Companies
Winning
Subsidies
Share
Excess
Profits
Biden
Administration
Next
European Investment Bank proposes new fund to counter US green subsidies - Spiegel
After Italian migrant boat wreck, police arrest three alleged traffickers
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-16
US lead Senator Mendez and ranking member Risch ask Biden administration to use sanctions to pressure Lebanese politicians
Lebanon News
2022-12-16
US lead Senator Mendez and ranking member Risch ask Biden administration to use sanctions to pressure Lebanese politicians
0
World
06:03
European Investment Bank proposes new fund to counter US green subsidies - Spiegel
World
06:03
European Investment Bank proposes new fund to counter US green subsidies - Spiegel
0
World
2023-02-24
US to impose new sanctions on Russia as Biden meets with allies
World
2023-02-24
US to impose new sanctions on Russia as Biden meets with allies
0
World
2023-02-23
US weapons sales to get stricter human rights review under Biden
World
2023-02-23
US weapons sales to get stricter human rights review under Biden
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:12
India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses
World
08:12
India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses
0
World
08:10
South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience
World
08:10
South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience
0
World
08:06
Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from March 1
World
08:06
Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from March 1
0
World
08:06
South Africa's unemployment drops again after year of job gains
World
08:06
South Africa's unemployment drops again after year of job gains
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
Lebanon Economy
05:57
Two million people in Lebanon are food insecure: FAO
0
World
07:59
South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen flat
World
07:59
South Africa's 2023 maize harvest seen flat
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-06
Price of gasoline drops 7000 LBP
Lebanon News
2022-12-06
Price of gasoline drops 7000 LBP
0
Variety
2023-02-17
Saudi wealth fund becomes biggest outside Nintendo investor
Variety
2023-02-17
Saudi wealth fund becomes biggest outside Nintendo investor
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
World
10:48
Tinubu ahead in Nigeria election as glitches delay vote count
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
News Bulletin Reports
11:15
Passport fees in Lebanon among the highest in the world
3
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
World
10:57
Trailblazing former UK House of Commons Speaker Betty Boothroyd dies
4
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
Lebanon News
08:26
Millions from Lebanon allegedly found in Swiss banks: report
5
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
World
04:02
'Extremely tense' as Russians bid to encircle Ukraine's Bakhmut
6
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
Variety
11:06
First Arab American Senator of Lebanese descent dies aged 92
7
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
Lebanon News
11:38
French Senator praises Lebanese ability to rise after crises
8
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Variety
12:57
Lebanese Christa Maria Abou Akl astonishes "La Voix" jury again
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store