Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief

World
2023-02-28 | 07:08
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla&#39;s lead - Audi Europe chief
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Audi will not cut EV prices to follow Tesla's lead - Audi Europe chief

Audi (VOWG.DE) has no plans to cut prices for its electric vehicles, German industry magazine Automobilwoche cited Audi Europe chief Jens Puttfarcken as saying, despite a similar move by market leader Tesla (TSLA.O) that has put pressure on others to follow suit.

"We have our very own pricing policy," Puttfarcken was cited as saying. "We take such a step when it is necessary for the Audi brand."
 
REUTERS
 

World

Audi

EV

Prices

Tesla

Europe

Chief

Vehicle

Car

LBCI Next
Apple faces EU charge over App Store rules as regulators narrow case
Apple supplier Foxlink's fire safety systems mostly faulty, official says
LBCI Previous

Latest News

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
08:14

Netanyahu's balancing act got harder after post-summit violence

LBCI
World
08:12

India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses

LBCI
World
08:10

South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience

LBCI
Variety
08:09

Lebanese Ibrahim Maalouf nominated for major jazz prize

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:12

India warns of heat waves, expects surge in heat-related illnesses

LBCI
World
08:10

South Korea, US, Japan meet on supply-chain resilience

LBCI
World
08:06

Hong Kong to scrap COVID mask mandate from March 1

LBCI
World
08:06

South Africa's unemployment drops again after year of job gains

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-16

Lebanese, Syrian public schools students waiting for glimmer of hope to return to classes

LBCI
World
06:24

Pound heads for biggest monthly loss since September, even after Brexit deal

LBCI
Middle East
05:21

Turkey's economy grew 5.6 percent in 2022, pace to slow after earthquakes

LBCI
Variety
06:51

Lithium price slide deepens as China battery giant bets on cheaper inputs

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app