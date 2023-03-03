London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners

World
2023-03-03 | 06:30
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners

UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose on Friday, boosted by mining stocks as metal prices rose on hopes of a recovery in China, while overnight comments from a Federal Reserve official backing a measured pace of rate hikes helped sentiment.

The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.2%, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) added 0.4%. For the week, both the indexes are on track to rise more than 1%.

Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) gained 2.1% as promising economic data from China buoyed demand prospects and lifted metal prices.

The mining index is set for its best weekly performance in four months.

Global markets tracked overnight gains in US stocks after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic advocated sticking with "slow and steady" rate hikes, easing fears about the central bank's monetary tightening that had hurt equities in February.

British stocks, however, had bucked the trend. The resources-heavy FTSE 100 posted its best February performance since 2019 on positive earnings and a boost to commodity prices.

Meanwhile, data showed Britain's dominant services sector grew at the fastest pace in eight months in February on stronger business confidence and an improved economic outlook.

"The UK economy is holding up a little bit better than many people expected in the near term," said Michael Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in London.

"The question is how sustainable that is ... so it will be interesting to see whether the UK economy can maintain the resilience."

Among individual stocks, Rightmove (RMV.L) fell 2.2% after the British property portal reported a decline in the level of engagement seen on its site during 2022.

Pearson (PSON.L) slid 0.8% after the education group did not announce a further share buyback despite offering a positive outlook.

Oilfield services firm Hunting (HTG.L) dropped 3.9% after Berenberg downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy".


REUTERS
 

World

London

Gain

Boost

Miners

UK

Prices

China

Rate

LBCI Next
Residents of Japan seek compensation from N Korea for abuses
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-02-27

China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia

LBCI
World
2023-02-08

Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia

LBCI
World
06:25

Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:27

Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements

LBCI
World
08:20

Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage

LBCI
World
08:11

Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries

LBCI
World
08:11

A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27

Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle

LBCI
Middle East
06:39

Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30

Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-05

Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:45

Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:23

Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:10

"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:21

Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:14

Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
12:13

Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report

LBCI
Sports
08:58

Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:50

Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app