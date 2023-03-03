News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Hiwar Al Marhala
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
21
o
Mount Lebanon
22
o
Metn
23
o
Keserwan
23
o
North
26
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners
World
2023-03-03 | 06:30
High views
Share
Share
2
min
London stocks eye weekly gain on boost from miners
UK's exporter-heavy FTSE 100 rose on Friday, boosted by mining stocks as metal prices rose on hopes of a recovery in China, while overnight comments from a Federal Reserve official backing a measured pace of rate hikes helped sentiment.
The blue-chip FTSE 100 (.FTSE) gained 0.2%, while the more domestically focused FTSE 250 midcap index (.FTMC) added 0.4%. For the week, both the indexes are on track to rise more than 1%.
Industrial metal miners (.FTNMX551020) gained 2.1% as promising economic data from China buoyed demand prospects and lifted metal prices.
The mining index is set for its best weekly performance in four months.
Global markets tracked overnight gains in US stocks after Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic advocated sticking with "slow and steady" rate hikes, easing fears about the central bank's monetary tightening that had hurt equities in February.
British stocks, however, had bucked the trend. The resources-heavy FTSE 100 posted its best February performance since 2019 on positive earnings and a boost to commodity prices.
Meanwhile, data showed Britain's dominant services sector grew at the fastest pace in eight months in February on stronger business confidence and an improved economic outlook.
"The UK economy is holding up a little bit better than many people expected in the near term," said Michael Bell, global market strategist at J.P. Morgan Asset Management in London.
"The question is how sustainable that is ... so it will be interesting to see whether the UK economy can maintain the resilience."
Among individual stocks, Rightmove (RMV.L) fell 2.2% after the British property portal reported a decline in the level of engagement seen on its site during 2022.
Pearson (PSON.L) slid 0.8% after the education group did not announce a further share buyback despite offering a positive outlook.
Oilfield services firm Hunting (HTG.L) dropped 3.9% after Berenberg downgraded the stock to "hold" from "buy".
REUTERS
World
London
Gain
Boost
Miners
UK
Prices
China
Rate
Next
Residents of Japan seek compensation from N Korea for abuses
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-02-27
China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia
World
2023-02-27
China urges peace in Ukraine after US warns against aiding Russia
0
World
2023-02-08
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia
World
2023-02-08
Ukraine's Zelenskiy visits London seeking more arms against Russia
0
World
06:25
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
World
06:25
Oil prices stable, heading for weekly gain
0
World
2023-03-02
Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure
World
2023-03-02
Taiwan military to get $619 million US arms boost as China keeps up pressure
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
World
08:27
Sri Lanka unexpectedly raises rates to fulfill IMF bailout requirements
0
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
World
08:20
Nigerian court extends old banknotes to Dec 31 amid cash shortage
0
World
08:11
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
World
08:11
Ukraine envoy says Germany showing more leadership on arms deliveries
0
World
08:11
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
World
08:11
A year into Ukraine war, bodies dug up in once occupied town
Subscribe to our newsletter
Join millions of followers
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-27
Armed robbers steal Mercedes G-Class and kidnap man in Zahle
0
Middle East
06:39
Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent
Middle East
06:39
Saudi sovereign fund PIF raises stake in Japanese film company Toei to 6 percent
0
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
Lebanon Economy
2023-01-30
Lebanese Lira’s value drops 32,2% from end of 2022
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese Red Cross leads Cholera vaccination campaign in North Lebanon
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
Lebanon Economy
12:45
Minister of Economy issues dollar pricing decision
2
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
News Bulletin Reports
09:23
Chaotic night for telecom customers as BDL raises Sayrafa exchange rate
3
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
Lebanon News
10:10
"Professor" of Corrupt Practices: Moawad to Berri
4
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
News Bulletin Reports
11:21
Political factions in Lebanon threaten to disrupt quorum and block election of candidates
5
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
News Bulletin Reports
09:14
Saudi Arabia rejects Frangieh as President, Hezbollah-Amal duo insist on supporting him
6
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
Lebanon Economy
12:13
Lebanon declines on transition to structural reforms in 2022: report
7
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
Sports
08:58
Ten Hag's transformed Man United head to Anfield on a high
8
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Press Highlights
04:50
Saudi winds of presidency in Lebanon blow against Hezbollah
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store