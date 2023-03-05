China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens

World
2023-03-05 | 07:06
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
3min
China sets modest growth target of about 5% as parliament opens

China set a modest target for economic growth this year of around 5% on Sunday as it kicked off the annual session of its National People's Congress (NPC), which is poised to implement the biggest government shake-up in a decade.

The economy gave one of its weakest performances in decades last year, when gross domestic product (GDP) grew by just 3%, squeezed by three years of COVID controls, a crisis in the vast property sector and a crackdown on private enterprise.

In his work report, outgoing Premier Li Keqiang stressed the need for economic stability and expanding consumption, setting a goal to create around 12 million urban jobs this year, up from last year's target of at least 11 million, and warned that risks remain in the real estate sector.

Li set a budget deficit target at 3.0% of GDP, widening from a goal of around 2.8% last year.

"Global inflation remains high, global economic and trade growth is losing steam, and external attempts to suppress and contain China are escalating," Li said during his speech to open the parliament, which will run through March 13.

"At home, the foundation for stable growth needs to be consolidated, insufficient demand remains a pronounced problem, and the expectations of private investors and businesses are unstable," he said.

This year's growth target is at the low end of expectations, as policy sources had recently told Reuters a range as high as 6% could be set. It is also below last year's target of around 5.5%.

Alfredo Montufar-Helu, Beijing-based head of the China Center at the Conference Board, said setting a higher growth target would have required massive stimulus and "exacerbated the structural imbalances that China is trying to deal with to achieve its long-term development goals."

The lower target is more achievable, he said, and "recognizes that the Chinese economy will be dealing with significant economic headwinds this year".

China's state planner said it aims to increase the incomes of low earners and bring more people into the middle-income group. The planner unveiled measures to spur consumption, but stopped short of direct spending, such as cash handouts.

To bolster growth, the government plans to stick with its playbook of spending on infrastructure, increasing funding for big-ticket projects with 3.8 trillion yuan ($550 billion) in special local government bonds, up from last year's 3.65 trillion yuan.

The 67-year-old Li and a slate of more reform-oriented policy officials are set to retire during the congress, making way for loyalists to President Xi Jinping, who further tightened his grip on power when he secured a precedent-breaking third leadership term at October's Communist Party Congress.

During the NPC, former Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, 63, a longtime Xi ally, is expected to be confirmed as premier, tasked with reinvigorating the world's second-largest economy.

The rubber-stamp parliament will also discuss Xi's plans for an "intensive" and "wide-ranging" reorganization of state and Communist Party entities, state media reported on Tuesday, with analysts expecting a further deepening of Communist Party penetration of state bodies.

REUTERS 
 

World

China

Growth

Target

Parliament

LBCI Next
South Korea, Japan near landmark deal on wartime labor dispute - media
Indonesia to relocate residents or move fuel facility after fire
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-04

China parliament to vote on state reform plan, new Cabinet

LBCI
World
2023-03-02

Oil gains on China growth, but European inflation weighs

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Oil rises one percent on China growth hopes

LBCI
World
2023-01-31

China economic activity swings back to growth in January

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:22

Tesla recalls 3,470 Model Y vehicles over loose bolts

LBCI
World
07:16

South Korea, Japan near landmark deal on wartime labor dispute - media

LBCI
World
07:03

Indonesia to relocate residents or move fuel facility after fire

LBCI
World
06:42

Britain says Ukraine forces defending Bakhmut under increasingly severe pressure

Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:42

Two LBP 100,000 banknote versions are in circulation. Here are the details

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-25

Carmelo Anthony in attendance during Lebanon vs. Phillipines FIBA World Cup qualifier matchup

LBCI
Variety
12:21

Lebanese Jennifer Aoun reaches Sweden's Got Talent's finals

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-08

Lebanon to increase electricity supply by about 4 hours a day

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app