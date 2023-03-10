News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Sawa
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
19
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
Metn
21
o
Keserwan
21
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Bekaa
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Germany
World
2023-03-10 | 03:11
High views
Share
Share
2
min
Several dead in shooting at Jehovah's Witness church in Germany
A gunman believed to have been acting alone killed several people on Thursday in a Jehovah's Witness church in the German city of Hamburg, police said, as they focused their investigation on the motive for the attack.
Police declined to say how many people had been killed but said the gunman was believed to be among the dead.
The Bild newspaper reported that seven people were dead and eight wounded in the shooting at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness in the northern city that is home to Germany's biggest port.
"According to the current state of affairs, we assume that there is one perpetrator," police said in a message on Twitter.
"Police activities in the surrounding area are being successively discontinued. Investigations into the motives behind the crime are continuing."
Earlier, Germany's DPA news agency, citing a reporter on the scene, said that residents in the city's northern Alsterdorf district had received warnings on their mobile phones of a "life threatening situation" and that streets had been sealed off.
Television footage showed dozens of police cars as well as fire engines blocking off streets and some people, wrapped in blankets, being led by emergency service workers into a bus.
"We heard shots," one unidentified witness told reporters. "There were 12 continuous shots," he said. "Then we saw how people were taken away in black bags."
Police said they had received a call soon after 9 p.m. (2000 GMT) and officers arrived at the scene to find several people seriously injured and some dead.
"Then they heard a shot from above, they went upstairs and found one further person," said a police spokesperson.
Germany has been shaken by a number of shootings in the last few years. In February 2020, a gunman with suspected far-right links shot dead nine people, including migrants from Turkey, in the western town of Hanau before killing himself and his mother.
In October 2019, a gunman killed two people when he opened fire outside a synagogue in the eastern city of Halle on the Jewish holy day of Yom Kippur.
The mayor of Hamburg expressed shock for Thursday's bloodshed.
"I extend my deepest sympathy to the families of the victims. The forces are working at full speed to pursue the perpetrators and clarify the background," Peter Tschentscher said on Twitter.
Reuters
World
Several
Dead
Europe
Germany
Shooting
Gunman
Church
Victims
Injured
Jehovah
Witness
Wounded
Next
Pentagon chief, in Israel, calls on allies to step up Ukraine support
US sanctions China-based network accused of supplying Iran drone maker
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-01-26
At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches
World
2023-01-26
At least one dead, several injured in machete attack at southern Spain churches
0
World
2022-12-23
Three dead, several injured in Paris shooting, suspect arrested
World
2022-12-23
Three dead, several injured in Paris shooting, suspect arrested
0
World
2023-02-14
Three killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting, suspect dead
World
2023-02-14
Three killed, 5 injured in Michigan State University shooting, suspect dead
0
Middle East
03:16
3 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting, hours after West Bank raid
Middle East
03:16
3 wounded in Tel Aviv shooting, hours after West Bank raid
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
06:37
Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defense ties
World
06:37
Australia, India agree on strengthening economic, defense ties
0
World
06:34
Georgia's parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill
World
06:34
Georgia's parliament drops 'foreign agents' bill
0
World
06:31
Return to school unexpectedly boosts UK economy in January
World
06:31
Return to school unexpectedly boosts UK economy in January
0
World
04:53
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
World
04:53
Britain's King Charles hands Duke of Edinburgh title to Prince Edward
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
0
Sports
2023-03-03
NBA roundup: 3/3/23
Sports
2023-03-03
NBA roundup: 3/3/23
0
World
2023-02-01
India raises defense budget to $72.6 bln amid tensions with China
World
2023-02-01
India raises defense budget to $72.6 bln amid tensions with China
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier
Lebanon News
2023-01-05
Lebanese judiciary is suing seven involved in killing Irish UNIFIL soldier
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
Lebanon Economy
07:22
Association of Banks returns to strike starting Tuesday, March 14
2
Press Highlights
11:39
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
Press Highlights
11:39
A legal bombshell: France demands Lebanon to question 1983 bombing suspects
3
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
News Bulletin Reports
08:59
Why are banks resuming their strike on Tuesday?
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
News Bulletin Reports
09:16
Concerns rise among Christians ahead of Beirut municipal elections
5
Lebanon News
12:07
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
Lebanon News
12:07
Six envoys, Mikati reject claims targeting UK’s support for IMPACT
6
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
News Bulletin Reports
11:56
Union of Arab Banks submits plan to government for industry-wide reform
7
Lebanon News
07:44
Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation
Lebanon News
07:44
Public institutions to close on Feast of the Annunciation
8
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Lebanon News
10:54
Beirut Airport's traffic witnessed a 47% increase in 2022
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store