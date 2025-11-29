News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
24
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
24
o
Bekaa
19
o
Keserwan
24
o
Metn
24
o
Mount Lebanon
19
o
North
22
o
South
24
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US ambassador tells Haaretz that Israel will act on its security needs without US approval
Lebanon News
29-11-2025 | 05:42
High views
Share
Share
0
min
US ambassador tells Haaretz that Israel will act on its security needs without US approval
The U.S. ambassador to Lebanon, Michel Issa, told Haaretz daily that “Israel assesses its own security needs and will take whatever measures it deems appropriate to protect its citizens.”
He added, “There is no need to obtain permission from the United States to do so.”
Ambassador Issa also noted that Washington “urges the Lebanese government to implement the historical decision to disarm Hezbollah.”
Lebanon News
Lebanon
United States
Michel Issa
Israel
Next
Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-26
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes
Middle East News
2025-10-26
Netanyahu says Israel needs no approval to strike foes
0
Middle East News
2025-09-15
US to maintain 'maximum pressure' on Iran, Rubio tells Israel
Middle East News
2025-09-15
US to maintain 'maximum pressure' on Iran, Rubio tells Israel
0
Middle East News
2025-09-11
UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar, without naming Israel: Statement
Middle East News
2025-09-11
UN Security Council condemns strikes on Qatar, without naming Israel: Statement
0
World News
2025-10-31
US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says
World News
2025-10-31
US backs repeal of Caesar Act sanctions on Syria, State Department says
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
06:06
Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says
Lebanon News
06:06
Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says
0
Lebanon News
15:56
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say
Lebanon News
15:56
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
0
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-10-08
King Abdullah II hails Jordanian-American's chemistry Nobel win
Middle East News
2025-10-08
King Abdullah II hails Jordanian-American's chemistry Nobel win
0
World News
03:06
US government freezes all decisions related to asylum in the United States
World News
03:06
US government freezes all decisions related to asylum in the United States
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
Lebanon News
2025-09-06
Public Works Minister announces work at Qlayaat Airport to begin in early 2026
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Ireland poised to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure: Sources tell Reuters
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-10-03
Ireland poised to blunt sanctions on Israel under corporate pressure: Sources tell Reuters
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo leaves for Istanbul—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo arrives at Turkey's Presidential Palace—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo visits Mustafa Kemal Ataturk's mausoleum—Video
0
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
Middle East News
2025-11-27
Pope Leo lands in Turkey—Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
Lebanon News
2025-11-27
LBCI aboard the plane carrying Pope Leo to Turkey: A first look at the exclusive scene
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
Lebanon News
2025-10-04
Meet Miss Lebanon 2025 contestants: Video
0
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
2025-10-02
Series of Israeli airstrikes spark massive fire in southern Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Lebanon News
2025-09-07
Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Lebanese army uncovers tunnel with living facilities in southern border sweep — the details
2
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah’s chief vows to respond after Tabtabai assassination, warns against Israeli pressure
Lebanon News
12:37
Hezbollah’s chief vows to respond after Tabtabai assassination, warns against Israeli pressure
3
Lebanon News
15:56
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say
Lebanon News
15:56
US envoy Morgan Ortagus to stop in Tel Aviv before Beirut for military-focused talks, sources say
4
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
News Bulletin Reports
13:12
Israeli operation in Syria tests fragile calm as Lebanon tensions grow
5
Lebanon News
06:06
Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says
Lebanon News
06:06
Hezbollah to join Pope’s reception events in Beirut’s southern suburbs, sources says
6
Lebanon News
05:42
US ambassador tells Haaretz that Israel will act on its security needs without US approval
Lebanon News
05:42
US ambassador tells Haaretz that Israel will act on its security needs without US approval
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Return to Lebanon’s south stalled as destruction blocks families’ path home
8
World News
15:26
Trump says documents signed by autopen under Biden 'terminated'
World News
15:26
Trump says documents signed by autopen under Biden 'terminated'
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More