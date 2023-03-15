News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
The Ambassador’s Daughter
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
18
o
Metn
19
o
Keserwan
19
o
North
22
o
South
15
o
Bekaa
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
World
2023-03-15 | 09:01
High views
Share
Share
3
min
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
Naval forces from China, Iran and Russia — countries at odds with the United States — are staging joint drills in the Gulf of Oman this week, China’s Defense Ministry said Tuesday.
Other countries are also taking part in the “Security Bond-2023” exercises, the ministry said without giving details. Iran, Pakistan, Oman and the United Arab Emirates all have coastline along the waterbody lying at the mouth of the strategic Persian Gulf.
“This exercise will help deepen practical cooperation between the participating countries’ navies ... and inject positive energy into regional peace and stability,” the ministry statement said.
US National Security Council spokesperson John Kirby said Wednesday that the White House was not concerned by the joint training exercise. Kirby said the US and other nations conduct training exercises all the time and this won’t be the first time that the Russians and Chinese have trained together.
“We’re going to watch it, we’ll monitor it, obviously, to make sure that there’s no threat resulting from this training exercise to our national security interests or those of our allies and partners in the region,” Kirby said on CNN. “But nations train. We do it all the time. We’ll watch it as best we can.”
The exercises scheduled for Wednesday through Sunday come amid heightened tensions between the US and China over a range of issues, including China’s refusal to criticize Moscow over its invasion of Ukraine and continuing support for the Russian economy.
The US and its allies have condemned the invasion, imposed punishing economic sanctions on Russia and supplied Ukraine with defensive arms. Iran and the US have been adversaries since the founding of the Islamic Republic in 1979 and the taking of US diplomats as hostages.
China has dispatched the guided missile destroyer Nanning to take part in the drills centered on search and rescue at sea and other non-combat missions. China maintains its only foreign military base, complete with a navy pier, in the Horn of Africa country of Djibouti, located just across the Gulf of Oman.
The three countries held similar drills last year and in 2019, underscoring China’s growing military and political links with nations that have been largely shunned by the US and its partners.
Last week, China hosted talks between Iran and its chief Middle Eastern rival Saudi Arabia that resulted in an agreement between them Friday to restore full diplomatic relations after seven years of tensions.
While the US and Saudi Arabia have long-standing military and political ties, relations have frayed over the 2018 killing of US-based journalist Jamal Khashoggi, a critic of the kingdom’s leadership, and cuts in production by the OPEC+ oil cartel that the administration said was helping Russia.
China’s hosting of the Iran-Saudi talks placed it in the unusual role of mediator in regional conflicts, one that Beijing appears to be keen to capitalize on under the rubric of President Xi Jinping’s “Global Security Initiative.”
The country’s Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Affairs Xue Bing on Tuesday “further affirmed China’s readiness to work with countries in the region to contribute to peaceful regional development and build a closer China-Africa community with a shared future by implementing the outlook,” the official Xinhua News Agency quoted him as saying on a visit to Ethiopia.
China opposes “geopolitical competition by external forces (and) has no intention to and will not seek to fill the so-called vacuum or put up exclusive blocs,” Xue was quoted as saying.
AP
World
Middle East
China
Iran
Politics
Government
Gulf
Oman
Naval
Drills
Asia
Pacific
Next
Syrian president Assad arrives in Moscow, set to meet Putin
Armenian PM critical of Moscow-dominated security pact
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-13
Philippines, US kick off joint drills amid China concerns
World
2023-03-13
Philippines, US kick off joint drills amid China concerns
0
Middle East
2023-03-13
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
Middle East
2023-03-13
Iran-Saudi Arabia deal casts China in unfamiliar global role
0
World
2023-03-10
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
World
2023-03-10
Saudi, Iran restoration of ties a 'victory for dialogue'-China’s Wang Yi
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties
Middle East
2023-03-10
Tripartite statement with China details Saudi, Iranian agreement to resume ties
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
11:01
US business inventories fall for first time in nearly two years
World
11:01
US business inventories fall for first time in nearly two years
0
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
0
World
10:19
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
World
10:19
Credit Suisse slides in Europe bank rout as SVB fallout grows
0
World
10:10
China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump
World
10:10
China's property sector draws closer to exit from protracted slump
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram
Variety
2023-03-10
Meta will stop offering Reels bonuses to creators on Facebook and Instagram
0
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
World
10:48
Protesters rally across France in last-ditch attempt to stop Macron's pension bill
0
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
Middle East
2023-03-10
Turkey, Sweden and Finland hold NATO talks, agree to more meetings
0
World
09:01
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
World
09:01
China, Russia, Iran hold joint naval drills in Gulf of Oman
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Lebanon expects four hours of electricity production by January
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
News Bulletin Reports
13:21
The devaluation of the Lebanese currency: From 2019 to 2023
2
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
Lebanon News
05:39
Lebanese State files lawsuit against Central Bank Governor and others
3
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
News Bulletin Reports
06:58
Governor of Lebanon's Central Bank submits clarifying memo regarding his absence from court session
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
News Bulletin Reports
09:30
Stalled communications between WB, MoE regarding $250 million energy import project
5
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
13:44
Lebanon reiterates demand for satellite images into the Beirut Blast
6
Lebanon News
12:22
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
Lebanon News
12:22
World Bank sets conditions for Lebanon to access electricity funding
7
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
World
06:40
North of Bakhmut, another key battle tests Ukraine's defenses
8
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Lebanon News
11:44
Amid ongoing Lebanese stalemate, France renews sanctions threat
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store