One killed in explosion at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia – TASS

World
2023-03-16 | 08:15
One killed in explosion at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia – TASS
0min
One killed in explosion at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia – TASS

At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at a building belonging to the border patrol of Russia's FSB security service in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday, local authorities said.

Footage captured by Reuters showed a plume of thick black smoke billowing into the air, near residential buildings and a shopping center in a built-up district of the city.

Local emergency services said an explosion had occurred, igniting a fire that spread to an area covering 880 sq. meters.

They said one person had been killed and two more injured in the incident.
 
 
 
 

