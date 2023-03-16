News
One killed in explosion at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia – TASS
World
2023-03-16 | 08:15
High views
Share
Share
0
min
One killed in explosion at FSB border patrol building in southern Russia – TASS
At least one person was killed and two were injured in an explosion that caused a fire at a building belonging to the border patrol of Russia's FSB security service in the southern city of Rostov-on-Don on Thursday, local authorities said.
Footage captured by Reuters showed a plume of thick black smoke billowing into the air, near residential buildings and a shopping center in a built-up district of the city.
Local emergency services said an explosion had occurred, igniting a fire that spread to an area covering 880 sq. meters.
They said one person had been killed and two more injured in the incident.
Reuters
World
Killed
Explosion
FSB
Border
Patrol
Russia
Next
Morocco's Arma to set up recycling plant in Abidjan, CEO says
Britain announces £205 million auction for renewable power projects
Previous
