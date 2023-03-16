News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Dr. Pam
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
16
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
Metn
16
o
Keserwan
16
o
North
15
o
South
13
o
Bekaa
10
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
World
2023-03-16 | 10:07
High views
Share
Share
2
min
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
Britain said on Thursday it would ban TikTok on government phones with immediate effect, a move that follows other Western countries who have barred the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns.
"The security of sensitive government information must come first, so today we are banning this app on government devices. The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review," Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said in a statement.
TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny due to fears that user data from the app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.
The British government had asked the National Cyber Security Centre to look at the potential vulnerability of government data from social media apps and risks around how sensitive information could be accessed and used.
The United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app from official devices.
"Restricting the use of TikTok on government devices is a prudent and proportionate step following advice from our cyber security experts," Dowden said.
TikTok said it was disappointed with the decision and had already begun taking steps to further protect European user data.
"We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok, and our millions of users in the UK, play no part," a TikTok spokesperson said.
"We remain committed to working with the government to address any concerns but should be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors."
Dowden told parliament government devices would now only be able to access third party apps from a pre-approved list.
The TikTok ban does not include personal devices of government employees or ministers and there would be limited exemptions where TikTok was required on government devices for work purposes, he added.
Reuters
World
UK
TikTok
Government
Phones
Security
Concerns
Ban
Next
Syria's Assad would like more Russian bases and troops
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-10
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
Variety
2023-03-10
Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones
0
World
2023-02-28
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees
World
2023-02-28
Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees
0
Lebanon Economy
11:37
Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security
Lebanon Economy
11:37
Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security
0
World
09:20
TikTok says US threatens ban if Chinese owners don't sell stakes
World
09:20
TikTok says US threatens ban if Chinese owners don't sell stakes
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
10:54
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds
World
10:54
Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds
0
World
09:58
China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints
World
09:58
China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints
0
World
09:57
Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties
World
09:57
Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties
0
World
09:53
Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves, traders await ECB
World
09:53
Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves, traders await ECB
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
Lebanon News
2023-03-02
Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group
News Bulletin Reports
12:05
Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group
0
Middle East
2023-03-02
Egypt raises price of gasoline in latest hike amid inflation
Middle East
2023-03-02
Egypt raises price of gasoline in latest hike amid inflation
0
Variety
12:09
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Variety
12:09
Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
Lebanon News
04:51
Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations
2
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
News Bulletin Reports
11:53
Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut
3
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
Lebanon News
05:33
Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president
4
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
Middle East
06:53
Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ
5
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
Lebanon News
05:53
UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims
6
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
Lebanon News
10:45
Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident
7
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
Lebanon News
08:30
Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati
8
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
10:58
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store