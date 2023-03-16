UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

World
2023-03-16 | 10:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
UK bans TikTok on government phones over security concerns

Britain said on Thursday it would ban TikTok on government phones with immediate effect, a move that follows other Western countries who have barred the Chinese-owned video app over security concerns.

"The security of sensitive government information must come first, so today we are banning this app on government devices. The use of other data-extracting apps will be kept under review," Cabinet Office minister Oliver Dowden said in a statement.

TikTok has come under increasing scrutiny due to fears that user data from the app owned by Beijing-based company ByteDance could end up in the hands of the Chinese government, undermining Western security interests.

The British government had asked the National Cyber Security Centre to look at the potential vulnerability of government data from social media apps and risks around how sensitive information could be accessed and used.

The United States, Canada, Belgium and the European Commission have already banned the app from official devices.

"Restricting the use of TikTok on government devices is a prudent and proportionate step following advice from our cyber security experts," Dowden said.

TikTok said it was disappointed with the decision and had already begun taking steps to further protect European user data.

"We believe these bans have been based on fundamental misconceptions and driven by wider geopolitics, in which TikTok, and our millions of users in the UK, play no part," a TikTok spokesperson said.

"We remain committed to working with the government to address any concerns but should be judged on facts and treated equally to our competitors."

Dowden told parliament government devices would now only be able to access third party apps from a pre-approved list.

The TikTok ban does not include personal devices of government employees or ministers and there would be limited exemptions where TikTok was required on government devices for work purposes, he added.
 
 
 

World

UK

TikTok

Government

Phones

Security

Concerns

Ban

LBCI Next
Syria's Assad would like more Russian bases and troops
Chinese businessman arrested in $1 billion fraud conspiracy
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-10

Belgium bans TikTok from federal government work phones

LBCI
World
2023-02-28

Why TikTok is being banned for some government employees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
11:37

Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security

LBCI
World
09:20

TikTok says US threatens ban if Chinese owners don't sell stakes

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:54

Russia has committed 'wide range' of war crimes in Ukraine, U.N inquiry finds

LBCI
World
09:58

China's answer to ChatGPT? Baidu shares tumble as Ernie Bot disappoints

LBCI
World
09:57

Iran's top security official in UAE to seek stronger ties

LBCI
World
09:53

Euro, Swiss franc recover a little as market mood improves, traders await ECB

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-02

Lebanese authorities arrest gun traffickers

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:05

Lebanese Army thwarts ISIS plot, arrests two Brothers linked to the group

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-02

Egypt raises price of gasoline in latest hike amid inflation

LBCI
Variety
12:09

Lebanon hosts 98 protected areas, representing more than 20% of its area

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
04:51

Salameh attends hearing session with French and European delegations

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
11:53

Lebanon's Central Bank Governor faces European delegation in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:33

Assistant Secretary Barbara Leaf to visit Lebanon to urge election of a president

LBCI
Middle East
06:53

Iran agrees to stop arming Houthis in Yemen as part of pact With Saudi Arabia: WSJ

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:53

UNIFIL reports no evidence of infiltration from Lebanon amid Israeli claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:45

Israel investigates infiltrator's identity in Megiddo incident

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:30

Pope Francis receives letter on Lebanon's situation from caretaker PM Mikati

LBCI
Variety
10:58

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app