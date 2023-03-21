Union calls off strike at BP North Sea assets after pay deal

World
2023-03-21 | 09:36
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Union calls off strike at BP North Sea assets after pay deal
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Union calls off strike at BP North Sea assets after pay deal

Offshore workers employed by Sparrows Offshore Services on BP’s (BP. L) North Sea installations have called off strike action after securing an extra three weeks paid leave on BP assets, British union Unite said on Tuesday.

The strike involved almost 50 workers at BP's Andrew, Clair, Clair Ridge, ETAP, Glen Lyon and Mungo installations in the North Sea, with the deal being equivalent to a 10% pay rise.

"We are pleased a resolution has been reached between Sparrows and the trade unions representing their workforce," a BP spokesperson said.
 
 
 

World

Union

Strike

BP

North Sea

Assets

Pay

Deal

LBCI Next
Taiwan president to visit US but no word on House Speaker meeting
Global banking turbulence prompts Wall Street banks to trim hawkish Fed bets
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Britain's RMT union vote to accept new pay offer from Network Rail

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-16

Gulf buy-now-pay-later firm Tamara in $150 mln funding deal with Goldman Sachs

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-13

Private School Teachers Union Announces Strike in Lebanon

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

German union calls on Berlin airport security personnel to strike on Monday

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:17

Italy's Antitrust probes TikTok over 'French scar' dangerous content

LBCI
World
11:11

Wall St gains as bank contagion fears ebb, focus on Fed meet

LBCI
World
10:55

World Bank president expresses deep concern on Zambia debt restructuring

LBCI
World
10:28

Ukraine to receive Abrams tanks from US as soon as this fall-sources

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-01-20

Two oil vessels docked in Lebanon's sea await payment approval

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-19

Ukraine in mind, US frantic to avert Mideast showdown at UN

LBCI
World
11:17

Italy's Antitrust probes TikTok over 'French scar' dangerous content

LBCI
World
07:50

After harmony, Spanish government's ties to business hit discordant note

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:10

Lebanon's currency catastrophe: The 140,000 LBP to USD plunge

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:33

Gas stations consider closure amid calls for US Dollar pricing formula

LBCI
Press Highlights
03:53

Frangieh and Moawad are confrontational candidates: Jumblatt

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:04

BDL launches open operation to buy LBP banknotes, sell US Dollars on Sayrafa Platform at a rate of 90,000

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
06:52

Kulluna Irada meets with IMF delegation to discuss Lebanon's economic crisis and calls for genuine reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:39

IMF's upcoming report on Lebanon set to deliver grim assessment of economic crisis

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:37

Lebanese Pharmacists Association Council announces closure

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:44

Lebanese PM Mikati visits Cyprus to strengthen bilateral ties

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app