Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit - Buckingham Palace source

World
2023-03-22 | 07:18
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit - Buckingham Palace source
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Protests in France may impact King Charles’ visit - Buckingham Palace source

Protests in France may impact plans for a planned state visit by Britain's King Charles next week, a Buckingham Palace source said on Wednesday.

"We are keeping a close eye on the situation, and are taking advice from the FCDO and the French side, " the source said, referring to the British foreign ministry. "There may be an impact on logistics.”

President Emmanuel Macron will look to "calm things down" amid growing anger across France over his plans to raise the retirement age.

Rubbish bins and barricades were set ablaze on Tuesday in spontaneous protests in Paris and elsewhere across the country in a sixth night of scuffles with police.

King Charles is due to arrive in France on Sunday for a state visit, his first since becoming monarch.

The visit includes a trip to the Musee d'Orsay art gallery and dinner at the Chateau de Versailles. It also includes events at the Arc de Triomphe before he travels by train to the southwestern city of Bordeaux.

The French presidency said the king's schedule was still being finalized.

Opposition lawmakers have called on Macron to call off the visit given the ongoing tensions across the country.

The daily protests, alongside with rolling strikes that have affected oil depots, public transportation and rubbish collection, notably in Paris, represent the most serious challenge to the centrist president's authority since the "Yellow Vest" revolt four years ago.

"Unbelievable! We are going to have Emmanuel Macron, the monarch who is going to welcome King Charles III in Versailles," Sandrine Rousseau, a senior lawmaker from the Ecologist party said. "Of course he should cancel this visit. Is the priority really to welcome Charles III in Versailles."

Protesters already scuffled with police in Versailles in 2020 over the unpopular pension bill, with riot police blocking their path to the gilded palace built in the 17th century during the reign of King Louis XIV.

Reuters 
 

World

Protests

Protest

France

King Charles

Visit

Buckingham Palace

French

LBCI Next
Brazil evicts miners from Yanomami territory, prepares for more removals
Macron aims to 'calm things down' in address to France over pension changes
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-21

China protests 'vile' Taiwan visit by German minister

LBCI
World
2023-03-21

Dozens arrested in French protests after government survives no-confidence vote

LBCI
World
2023-03-12

French Senate adopts pension bill despite street protests

LBCI
World
2023-03-11

France faces another day of nationwide protests against Macron's pension plans

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:21

Despite opposition, UK's Sunak wins post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
10:26

Europe's political landscape shifts as populist right gains ground

LBCI
World
10:18

OPEC+ likely to stick to its guns despite price slump, delegates say

LBCI
World
10:18

Australian regulator considers greenwashing complaint against Etihad

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
10:31

GitHub’s Copilot goes beyond code completion, adds a chat mode and more

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
World
06:04

At what cost? UK PM Sunak to win post-Brexit trade vote in parliament

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-07

Here are the major earthquakes that shaped Lebanon's history

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
13:57

Lebanon Bank Association suspends strike for Ramadan

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:33

Arab News joins the Nowruz celebrations, heralding a new era for Middle Eastern ties

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:47

Within 30 years, Lebanon will face deep climate change effects, here are the details

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:18

Retired military personnel protest near Grand Serail, clash with security forces

LBCI
Press Highlights
04:35

Presidential election deadlock in Lebanon: The quest for a consensual option

LBCI
Middle East
04:17

Israeli strike hits near Aleppo airport: Syrian officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
14:39

Closer look at celebration of Kurdish new year Nowruz in Lebanon

LBCI
Press Highlights
02:45

Telecom Minister Corm's ministry mulls tariff increase

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app