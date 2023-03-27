News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Ward Jouri
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
15
o
Mount Lebanon
17
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
17
o
South
14
o
Bekaa
9
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Brittle banks find a berth
World
2023-03-27 | 06:31
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Brittle banks find a berth
A look at the day ahead in US and global markets from Mike Dolan
The final week of a turbulent month and volatile quarter for world markets has kicked off with relative stability in the battered banking sector at the heart of the latest upheaval.
Two developments on the US side of the banking disturbance acted as a boon.
First Citizens BancShares (FCNCA.O) said on Monday it will acquire all the loans and deposits of failed US lender Silicon Valley Bank. Customers retain access to their accounts, the North Carolina-based bank said, and branches open on Monday.
Secondly, reports circulated at the weekend that US authorities are considering expanding the Federal Reserve's emergency lending program that would offer banks more support, in an effort that could give First Republic Bank (FRC.N) more time to shore up its balance sheet.
First Republic's shares jumped 25 percent before the bell on Monday, with the wider S&P500 stock futures up 0.3 percent. With few fresh weekend developments on the European bank stock rigor late last week, European bourses and bank stocks found a level too.
Deutsche Bank, whose stock lurched lower on Friday amid fears about rising bank funding costs, regained about 3 percent on Monday. UBS, in the middle of a shotgun marriage with failed rival Credit Suisse, edged 1 percent lower.
At the heart of the US problem remains depositor flight from smaller banks toward their bigger and better regulated rivals - and to money market funds, which have seen an inflow of more than $300 billion in the past month to a record $5.1 trillion.
Deposits at small banks fell by $120 billion in the week to March 15, while borrowing jumped $253 billion.
Many analysts now see the only viable solution as either big rises in deposit rates at smaller banks - where deposit rates lagged sharp Fed rate rises before the crisis hit - or a severe cutback on lending that could seed a credit crunch in the wider economy, or both.
These sorts of moves to cash money funds have in the past prompted the Fed to ease monetary policy. And futures now show a two thirds chance the Fed stands pat in May, while a July cut is priced at about 90 percent.
US two-year Treasury yields nudged higher 3.88 percent on Monday, but the yield curve between three months and 10 years briefly dipped to its most inverted level in 42 years - signaling heightened fears of recession ahead.
The conundrum for central banks is that inflation remains high even as the banking stress mounts. Fed officials will watch the release on Friday of core PCE inflation data for February while March numbers for the euro zone are due out this week too.
Economists polled by Reuters expect the headline year-on-year inflation rate to have cooled to 7.2 percent from 8.5 percent in February. But they see the core rate - which strips out volatile food and energy prices - hitting a new record of 5.7 percent.
Above-forecast German business activity readings for March only adds to the policy headache, as does waves of labor strikes across Europe's biggest economy.
US core PCE is expected to have stuck at 4.7 percent last month.
Key developments that may provide direction to US markets later on Monday:
* US March Dallas Fed manufacturing survey
* US Federal Reserve Board Governor Philip Jefferson speaks; Bank of England governor Andrew Bailey speaks; European Central Bank board member Isabel Schnabel speaks in NY.
* US Treasury auctions 2-year notes
* US corporate earnings: Carnival
Reuters
World
Brittle
Banks
Find
Berth
Credit Suisse SVB
Silicon Valley Bank
Crash
Collapse
Next
Ukraine planning response as battle shifts to 'post-apocalyptic' Avdiivka
Gold slips 1% as equities gain, investors assess banking risks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-14
UK banks not seeing deposit 'flight to quality' after SVB collapse - Lloyds CEO
World
2023-03-14
UK banks not seeing deposit 'flight to quality' after SVB collapse - Lloyds CEO
0
World
08:01
First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank
World
08:01
First Citizens agrees to acquire failed Silicon Valley Bank
0
World
07:16
SVB deal helps to steady banks amid credit crunch concerns
World
07:16
SVB deal helps to steady banks amid credit crunch concerns
0
World
05:29
Indian banks must hear loan defaulters before declaring accounts as fraud – top court
World
05:29
Indian banks must hear loan defaulters before declaring accounts as fraud – top court
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
12:46
US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware
World
12:46
US to adopt new restrictions on using commercial spyware
0
Variety
11:22
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
Variety
11:22
How two weather balloons led Mexico to ban solar geoengineering
0
World
10:10
Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga
World
10:10
Kenyan police fire tear gas at protesters led by opposition chief Odinga
0
World
09:25
Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 bln offer for TravelCenters of America
World
09:25
Store operator Arko trumps BP with $1.4 bln offer for TravelCenters of America
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
Variety
2023-03-26
Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance
0
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
0
Lebanon News
2023-02-14
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
Lebanon News
2023-02-14
Lebanon’s navy set to rebuild damaged base after Beirut Blast
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-26
Lebanon's top 5 economic decisions: A recipe for disaster
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
Lebanon News
06:18
Lebanon's government reinstates daylight saving time effective midnight on Wednesday-Thursday
2
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
Press Highlights
04:06
Lebanon's presidential deadlock: France's proposal met with resistance
3
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
World
01:17
Macron and Saudi Crown Prince pledge support for Lebanon
4
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
Middle East
00:21
Netanyahu sacks defense minister, sparking mass protests
5
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
News Bulletin Reports
11:12
Domestic violence in Lebanon: Tragic case of Zainab
6
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
News Bulletin Reports
10:38
Lebanese government reverses decision on Daylight Saving Time
7
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
Variety
09:29
Lebanese Christa Maria excels in Canada, qualifying for La Voix's semi-finals
8
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Press Highlights
05:17
Lebanese are rushing to buy gold amid financial instability: report
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store