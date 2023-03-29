News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Aswad
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
17
o
Mount Lebanon
16
o
Metn
17
o
Keserwan
17
o
North
18
o
South
18
o
Bekaa
14
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Oldies
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
WHO to consider adding obesity drugs to 'essential' medicines list
World
2023-03-29 | 04:51
High views
Share
Share
4
min
WHO to consider adding obesity drugs to 'essential' medicines list
Drugs that combat obesity could for the first time be included on the World Health Organization's "essential medicines list," used to guide government purchasing decisions in low- and middle-income countries, the UN agency told Reuters.
A panel of advisers to the WHO will review new requests for drugs to be included next month, with an updated essential medicines list due in September.
The request to consider obesity drugs was submitted by three doctors and a researcher in the United States. It covers the active ingredient liraglutide in Novo Nordisk's (NOVOb.CO) obesity drug Saxenda, which will come off patent soon, allowing for cheaper generic versions.
The panel could reject the request or wait for more evidence. A decision by the WHO to include Saxenda and eventual generics on the list would mark a new approach to global obesity by the health agency.
It could also pave the way for a newer, more powerful treatment from Novo Nordisk called Wegovy to be recommended for low- and middle-income countries in future.
However, some public health experts warn against introducing such medicines too broadly as a solution to a complex condition that is still not completely understood.
"Obesity is an increasingly important health problem in many countries," said a WHO spokesperson. "Medicines for the treatment of obesity are only one aspect of management, of course, and prevention is also crucial."
The WHO said the expert panel would consider the evidence for liraglutide over the coming months. They may also seek a broader evaluation of other types of weight-loss treatments in the future.
Over 650 million adults worldwide are obese, more than triple the rate in 1975, and roughly another 1.3 billion are overweight, according to the WHO. The majority – 70% - live in low- and middle-income countries.
Including obesity drugs among the WHO's essential medicines could have great significance for that population. Experts say that adding HIV drugs to the list in 2002 helped to make them much more widely available to AIDS patients in poorer countries.
“At present, there are no medications included in the (list) that specifically target weight loss for the ongoing global burden of obesity,” wrote US researcher Dr. Sanjana Garimella from Yale New Haven Health, Dr. Sandeep Kishore from the University of California, San Francisco, and colleagues to the WHO in requesting the addition. They did not respond to Reuters requests for comment.
They argue that while the list includes mineral supplements for nutritional deficiencies, the lack of weight-loss treatments represents a "discrepancy" in global health equity, given the increasing number of deaths in poorer nations hastened by weight-related illness, including heart disease and diabetes.
Saxenda, a once-daily injection, has been shown to help people reduce 5%-10% of their body weight, at $450 per month in the United States and $150 per month in Europe.
People using Wegovy, a weekly injection that costs more than $1,300 a month in the United States, have lost up to 15% of their weight. At the moment, Wegovy is in short supply and Novo is prioritizing its launch and distribution in the US and other wealthy markets.
The Danish drug maker in a statement said it was not involved in the application to consider liraglutide for inclusion on the WHO list, adding, "we welcome the WHO review and look forward to the readout and decision."
Both drugs belong to a class of medicines called GLP-1 receptor agonists, which have been used for years to treat diabetes. They affect hunger signals to the brain and slow the rate at which a person’s stomach empties, making them feel fuller longer. Eli Lilly and Co (LLY.N) has a similar diabetes drug nearing approval for weight loss.
For both Saxenda and Wegovy, there is a lack of long-term safety and effectiveness data for obesity. Studies suggest people will likely have to take the drugs for the rest of their lives to keep the weight off.
High-income countries are taking varying approaches for how to use these medicines, including contemplating whether they can be prescribed by government-sponsored health systems or covered by insurance, as they are for diabetes. In some countries, their use is being reserved only for the most at-risk groups.
Professor Zulfiqar Bhutta, an obesity expert at the University of Toronto, said the phenomenon of obesity in low- and middle-income countries must be better understood to help determine the best course of action
"Preventive strategies and sustained efforts at education, gender-focused interventions, must take precedence over the use of obesity drugs, which require a lot more research for safety and effectiveness," he said.
Reuters
World
WHO
Obesity
Drugs
Medication
Essential
Medicines
List
Next
Peru prosecutors probe president, ex-president for alleged money laundering
JPMorgan's Jamie Dimon to be deposed in Epstein case, plaintiffs' lawyer says
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-03-27
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast
World
2023-03-27
North Korea fires ballistic missile off its east coast
0
World
2023-03-27
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut
World
2023-03-27
Tesla faces new race bias trial from employee who had $137 million verdict cut
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-24
Who will benefit from new terminal project at Beirut Airport?
0
Variety
2023-03-24
Venture capitalists race to land next AI deal on Big Tech's turf
Variety
2023-03-24
Venture capitalists race to land next AI deal on Big Tech's turf
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
World
08:07
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society'
0
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
World
07:48
French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14
0
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
World
07:43
Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case
0
World
07:42
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
World
07:42
UN nuclear boss visits Ukraine's Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
0
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
0
Variety
07:34
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar
Variety
07:34
Lebanon to partake in Expo 2023 Doha, Qatar
0
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism
Middle East
2023-02-27
Egypt taps private firms and long-delayed museum to revitalize tourism
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
News Bulletin Reports
12:02
Lebanese electricity bills to be issued monthly starting March
2
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
News Bulletin Reports
10:12
Lebanese citizens face dollar dilemma at gas stations
3
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
News Bulletin Reports
11:13
Exchange rate roulette: Public sector employees anxiously await payment rates
4
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
News Bulletin Reports
09:54
Lebanon expects 350,000 people to arrive in April for the holidays
5
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
Lebanon News
04:37
Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank
6
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
Press Highlights
04:54
IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance
7
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
Press Highlights
05:16
Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure
8
Lebanon Economy
03:07
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
Lebanon Economy
03:07
Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store