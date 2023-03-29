Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

World
2023-03-29 | 08:34
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
4min
Group: Oil tanker tied to US-traded firm receiving Iran oil

An oil tanker owned by a major U.S.-traded transportation company appears to be taking on Iranian crude oil in a key Asian maritime strait in violation of American sanctions, an advocacy group alleges. The firm allegedly involved, Euronav, said Wednesday it will “take appropriate action when necessary.” 

Satellite photos and maritime tracking data analyzed by The Associated Press put the Belgian-flagged crude oil tanker Oceania just next to the Vietnamese-flagged tanker Abyss for a possible ship-to-ship transfer. The group United Against Nuclear Iran has warned the Oceania’s owner, the Antwerp-based Euronav, that it believes the Abyss took on Iranian crude oil in late February. 

The suspicion comes as Iran remains able to trade its crude oil at sea despite American sanctions snapping back into place after then-President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew the U.S. from Tehran’s nuclear deal with world powers in 2018. Now nearly five years later, Iran enriches uranium closer than ever to weapons-grade levels while continuing to sell its oil and supplying bomb-carrying drones to Russia to fuel Moscow’s war on Ukraine. 

Brian Gallagher, a spokesman for Euronav, told the AP in a statement that the company “has and always has taken all the appropriate measures and protocols to ensure we are in compliance with all regulations.” 

“All cargoes within our system have passed these requirements,” Gallagher wrote. “Euronav will continue to monitor any specific shipments and take appropriate action where necessary.” 

Gallagher said the Oceania was a storage vessel and the cargo from the Abyss was for “a third party NOT directly with Euronav.” He added if the allegation the oil is Iranian is proven, “the cargo will be returned to the third party who delivered it.” 

Euronav trades on the New York Stock Exchange. 

The Abyss’ manager did not immediately respond to requests for comment Wednesday. 

Satellite images from Planet Labs PBC and data from the ships’ Automatic Identification System trackers put the vessels Tuesday and Wednesday in the Malacca Strait, one of the world’s busiest waterways between Indonesia and Malaysia. In an image Tuesday, tug boats were pushing the Abyss toward the Oceania. 

Tracking data from MarineTraffic.com showed the vessels alongside each other Wednesday. At sea, oil tankers can funnel crude between each other in a ship-to-ship transfer that typically sees boats in a similar position. 

In a letter dated Tuesday to Euronav, United Against Nuclear Iran said it believed the Abyss took on crude oil at the Iranian port of Bandar Mashahr, some 600 kilometer (370 miles) southwest of the capital, Tehran, on the Persian Gulf. The Abyss had turned off its AIS tracker on Feb. 18 as it was pointed toward Bandar Mashahr. 

Ships are supposed to keep their AIS trackers on for safety reason, but vessels believed to be carrying Iranian crude oil routinely turn theirs off to mask their movements over the international sanctions Tehran faces. 

A ship corresponding to the Abyss’ size and features could be seen docked at Bandar Mashahr on Feb. 22 in a satellite photo analyzed by the AP. United Against Nuclear Iran said it found a satellite image it believed showed the Abyss at the port in the same position the day before. 

“Any other signs of manipulating AIS transponders should be considered red flags for potential illicit activity,” the New York-based group said in its letter signed by Mark Wallace, a former U.S. ambassador to the United Nations. 

The Abyss is managed by Ho Chi Minh City-based PetroVietnam Transportation. Vietnamese vessels have been suspected of smuggling Iranian crude oil in the past. Smugglers typically misidentify where the crude oil they carry came from in order to skirt suspicions. 

Iran’s mission to the United Nations and the U.S. Treasury did not immediately respond to requests for comment. 

This isn’t the first time a U.S.-linked firm has been associated with an Iranian oil transfer at sea. In February 2022, United Against Nuclear Iran warned Los Angeles-based private equity firm Oaktree Capital Management that it believed a tanker the firm owned took on Iranian crude oil. 

The U.S. government has said illicit Iranian oil revenue funds the paramilitary Revolutionary Guard’s Quds Force, an expeditionary unit believed to be working abroad in countries like Iraq, Lebanon, Syria and Yemen to back Iranian-allied militias. 

AP
 

World

Middle East

Oil Tanker

Iran

Crude Oil

American

Sanctions

LBCI Next
Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow
Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society' ​
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-20

Britain imposes sanctions on Iranian Revolutionary Guard officials

LBCI
World
2023-03-20

EU to impose further sanctions on Iran for human rights violations -Germany

LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-12

Iran says oil exports hit highest level since reimposition of US sanctions - Tasnim

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-03-10

Siamak Namazi: American citizen held captive in Iran calls for release

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
10:41

Riyadh joins Shanghai Cooperation Organization as ties with Beijing grow

LBCI
World
08:07

Elon Musk and others urge AI pause, citing 'risks to society' ​

LBCI
World
07:48

French Constitutional Council to issue verdict on pension bill on April 14

LBCI
World
07:43

Elderly Swiss women bring European court's first climate case

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:59

Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon

LBCI
Middle East
10:39

Syria port authority shuts all ports due to bad weather

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-29

New mechanism for declaring taxes on dollar salaries for 2022

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Press Highlights
04:54

IMF report raises concerns about Lebanon's anti-money laundering compliance

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:37

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

LBCI
Press Highlights
05:16

Lebanon's presidential crisis: Paris re-evaluates strategy after failure

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
03:07

Lebanon ranks #1 among ten countries hit hardest by food inflation

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:31

Al-Haber to LBCI: This is how displaced Syrians are distributed in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:59

Public sector employees stand against pay based on Sayrafa platform's daily rate

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:26

Corm calls on Ogero employees to suspend strike, affirming he has no power to increase salaries

LBCI
World
07:24

US to kick off Gulf of Mexico oil drilling rights auction ​

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app