PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the events on Thursday in the Raoucheh area constitute a clear violation of the conditions set by the Beirut governor for the authorized gathering.



The approval explicitly stated that “Raoucheh Rock must not be illuminated in any way — from land, sea, or air — and no light projections are to be cast on it.”



Salam added that he contacted the ministers of interior, justice, and defense, asking them to take appropriate measures, including arresting those responsible and referring them for investigation, so they face the penalties under existing laws.



He emphasized that the act represents a breach of the explicit commitments of the organizers and their supporters and marks a new setback affecting their credibility in dealing with the state and its institutions.



“This reprehensible behavior will not deter us from our decision to rebuild a state of law and institutions; it only strengthens our determination to fulfill this national duty,” Salam said.