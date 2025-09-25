PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval

Lebanon News
25-09-2025 | 13:07
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
PM Nawaf Salam condemns Raoucheh Rock lighting as violation of official approval

Prime Minister Nawaf Salam said the events on Thursday in the Raoucheh area constitute a clear violation of the conditions set by the Beirut governor for the authorized gathering. 

The approval explicitly stated that “Raoucheh Rock must not be illuminated in any way — from land, sea, or air — and no light projections are to be cast on it.”

Salam added that he contacted the ministers of interior, justice, and defense, asking them to take appropriate measures, including arresting those responsible and referring them for investigation, so they face the penalties under existing laws.

He emphasized that the act represents a breach of the explicit commitments of the organizers and their supporters and marks a new setback affecting their credibility in dealing with the state and its institutions.

“This reprehensible behavior will not deter us from our decision to rebuild a state of law and institutions; it only strengthens our determination to fulfill this national duty,” Salam said.

Lebanon News

Lebanon

Nawaf Salam

Raoucheh

Beirut

LBCI Next
Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push
Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-09

Iran condemns as 'gross violation' Israel's targeting of Hamas officials

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-16

President Aoun condemns Israeli strikes on Damascus as violation of Syrian sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-09

PM Salam affirms commitment to exclusive state control of arms, condemns Israeli violations

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:15

$60M a month to Hezbollah? US claim raises alarms in Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:05

Depositors face delays as Lebanon battles over $16.5 billion debt

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:12

Lebanon’s Finance Minister reports progress in IMF talks, but no final deal yet

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
09:57

Abbas rejects Hamas role in Palestinian rule

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-06-03

Israel pushes to keep Morgan Ortagus in Lebanon role amid US reshuffle concerns — the details

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-09-18

Jordan condemns West Bank crossing attack, opens probe

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-06-12

Defense Minister visits UNIFIL in Naqoura, condemns attacks and calls for mandate renewal

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:14

No pledge to halt Raoucheh Rock display, Hezbollah says

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:04

Hezbollah supporters commemorate slain leaders at Raoucheh Rock: Videos

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:03

Spain to send navy ship to assist Gaza aid flotilla: PM

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:05

Barrack says Washington supports Lebanon’s rebuilding efforts, peace push

LBCI
Lebanon News
15:23

Macron reaffirms support for Lebanon’s sovereignty, calls for Israeli withdrawal

LBCI
Middle East News
06:49

Israel's Channel 12 says car explodes in Tel Aviv, injuries reported

LBCI
Middle East News
15:27

Israel says talks with Syria hinge on disarmament and Druze protection

LBCI
Middle East News
09:53

Israel Defense Minister says army struck Houthi targets in Yemen's rebel-held capital

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More