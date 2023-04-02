News
Signing of Sudan political agreement delayed to April 6
World
2023-04-02 | 05:35
Signing of Sudan political agreement delayed to April 6
The signing of an agreement to name a Sudanese civilian government and launch a new transition towards elections was delayed until April 6, a spokesman for the negotiation process said on Saturday.
Khalid Omar Yousif said on Twitter that military and civilian parties have unanimously agreed to "redouble efforts to overcome the remaining obstacle within a few days and pave the way for the signing of the final political agreement on April 6".
The accord was originally scheduled to be signed on Saturday but was delayed due to a lack of "consensus on some outstanding issues," Yousif said earlier in the day.
Disagreements surfaced this week over the timeline for integrating the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the military, a move called for in a framework deal for the new transition signed in December.
Reuters
World
Sudan
Political
Agreement
