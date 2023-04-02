Signing of Sudan political agreement delayed to April 6

World
2023-04-02 | 05:35
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Signing of Sudan political agreement delayed to April 6
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Signing of Sudan political agreement delayed to April 6

The signing of an agreement to name a Sudanese civilian government and launch a new transition towards elections was delayed until April 6, a spokesman for the negotiation process said on Saturday.

Khalid Omar Yousif said on Twitter that military and civilian parties have unanimously agreed to "redouble efforts to overcome the remaining obstacle within a few days and pave the way for the signing of the final political agreement on April 6".

The accord was originally scheduled to be signed on Saturday but was delayed due to a lack of "consensus on some outstanding issues," Yousif said earlier in the day.

Disagreements surfaced this week over the timeline for integrating the powerful paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) into the military, a move called for in a framework deal for the new transition signed in December.

Reuters 
 

World

Sudan

Political

Agreement

LBCI Next
Survivor of Mexico detention fire and his family cross into US
Police identify two among eight dead trying to enter US from Canada
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-03-04

South Sudan’s president dismisses political rival’s wife

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-03-30

Evaluating the impact of the Saudi-Iranian agreement on the Lebanese presidential election

LBCI
World
2023-03-30

Meta explores ban on political ads in Europe – FT

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-03-29

Jordan to provide Lebanon with electricity as soon as it reaches agreement with World Bank

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
11:44

Will the yuan challenge the dollar's dominance?

LBCI
World
06:01

Pope Francis leads Palm Sunday service, bounces back from illness

LBCI
World
05:46

Montenegro run-off presidential election under way

LBCI
World
05:43

Ukraine furious over Russian UN Security Council presidency

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East
2023-03-20

Palestinian commander killed in Syria buried in refugee camp

LBCI
Sports
2023-03-03

Red Bull look to be in a league of their own, says Russell

LBCI
Variety
2022-12-22

Lebanese Marianne Abi Fadel receives Gold Award from Italian Society of Cardiology

LBCI
Variety
2023-03-26

Lebanese Marilyne Naaman amazes The Voice France with her performance

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app