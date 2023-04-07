Togo extends state of emergency in north

World
2023-04-07 | 07:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Togo extends state of emergency in north
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Togo extends state of emergency in north

Togo's parliament has extended for 12 months the state of security emergency in the Savanes region, in the far north of the country, to help prevent incursions by jihadist groups across the border with Burkina Faso. 

Decreed in June 2022 by President Faure Gnassingbé, the state of emergency ended a few weeks ago, after a first extension of six months in September.

On Thursday, Togo's parliament voted to extend the measure for another year. 

A state of security emergency allows security forces and local authorities more flexibility to take urgent measures to combat threats from militant groups. 

Speaking before lawmakers on Thursday, Minister of Security General Damehame Yark said that "the situation remains worrying" in the far north of the country, "in view of the persistence of new attempts, most of them valiantly repelled by our defense and security forces". 

Togo is a small country in West Africa sandwiched between Benin in the east, Ghana in the west and Burkina Faso in the north.

Since November 2021, it has been subject to attacks in the far north, near the border with Burkina Faso, where jihadist groups control large parts of that country.

Attacks have multiplied in recent months in Togo's border areas, according to reports in the local press. But since August 2022, neither the government nor the army has communicated on the security situation in the far north of the country. 

"It's a choice, because we have to protect our defense and security forces," a Togolese official told AFP on condition of anonymity. 

The Togolese opposition and civil society organizations have repeatedly denounced the "silence" of the authorities.

"The government must communicate to situate us on the ground realities, which will allow the Togolese to take stock of the security situation in the north of the country," Gerard Adja, one of the leaders of the Dynamique Monseigneur Kpodzro (DMK), a group of opposition political parties and civil society organizations, told AFP.

"Not doing it in time and continuing to practice the governance of lies constitutes a high risk for all of us." 

In February, the World Food Program (WFP) and China carried out an "emergency food assistance" operation for people displaced by  attacks.

Ghana, Togo, Benin and Ivory Coast are increasingly cooperating and sharing intelligence in a bid to better combat the threat from across their northern borders.
 
AFP

World

Togo

Unrest

Security

State

Emergency

LBCI Next
'Young and energetic' Macron wins Chinese fans
Eight killed in Bangladesh tribal insurgent gunfight
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2023-03-16

Japan assigns $2 million emergency grant to support Lebanon’s food security

LBCI
Breaking Headlines
2023-03-15

Israeli security forces neutralize "infiltrator from Lebanon responsible for Megiddo junction attack": Statement

LBCI
Sports
2023-02-09

State of emergency at PSG ahead of Bayern Champions League clash

LBCI
Middle East
2023-02-07

Erdogan declares state of emergency for Turkey quake zone

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
08:53

Saudi provides $240 mln for Pakistan hydro-power dam

LBCI
World
08:47

Cambodia to deport 19 Japanese cybercrime scam suspects

LBCI
World
08:46

Turkey, Russia agree on need to lift fertilizer export obstacles

LBCI
World
08:36

Taiwan won't be stopped from engaging with world, president says

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:18

Scattered danger: The ongoing threat of landmines and cluster bombs in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-22

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits southern coast of Lebanon: EMSC

LBCI
Press Highlights
2023-04-06

Bassil refuses to serve anyone except Lebanon and FPM

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-01

VW pledges to double down on EVs in China, urges extension of NEV tax breaks

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
23:33

Israel strikes targets in Southern Lebanon following rocket attacks; UNIFIL calls for de-escalation

LBCI
Middle East
12:27

US calls for de-escalation amid rising tensions in Lebanon, Jerusalem, and Gaza; Israel prepares for retaliation

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:27

Defense Minister affirms the army's readiness for confrontation, says escalation in the south threatens stability

LBCI
Lebanon News
01:36

Lebanese Army finds rocket launcher in Marjeyoun

LBCI
Lebanon News
02:15

Israel strikes Lebanon, Gaza after rocket fire from both

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:23

Lebanon's MoFA to submit complaint to UN Security Council, says Israeli attack violates Lebanon's sovereignty

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:54

French judiciary indicts Marwan Kheireddine with embezzlement and corruption

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
07:26

Lebanon's electricity sector regulator: Appointment delayed by twelve years

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app