Vodafone says broadband down for some UK users

2023-04-10 | 07:49
Vodafone says broadband down for some UK users
Vodafone says broadband down for some UK users

Vodafone (VOD.L)said some UK users of its home broadband service were facing an outage on Monday morning and the company was working to resolve it.
 
Downdetector's UK website said more than 2,800 mostly landline users were having trouble accessing Vodafone at the peak of the outage.
 

Dalai Lama apologizes after asking boy to 'suck my tongue'
China to attend IMF meeting in Washington after COVID hiatus
