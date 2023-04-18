News
UBS makes changes to buyback program following Credit Suisse takeover
World
2023-04-18 | 04:02
High views
Share
Share
1
min
UBS makes changes to buyback program following Credit Suisse takeover
UBS (UBSG.S) on Tuesday said it was making changes to its $6 billion share buyback program following its takeover of Credit Suisse (CSGN.S).
UBS said it will use some of the shares for the takeover rather than cancelling them as originally planned after getting approval from the Swiss Takeover Board.
Switzerland's biggest bank agreed in March to buy rival Credit Suisse CSGN.S for 3 billion Swiss francs in stock and agreed to assume up to 5 billion francs in losses, in a merger engineered by Swiss authorities to avoid more market-shaking turmoil in global banking.
UBS on Tuesday said it had decided against issuing new shares for the deal, but would instead use shares that had already been issued.
Under the deal, one UBS share will be exchanged for 22.48 shares in Credit Suisse, requiring a maximum of 178 million UBS shares to be used.
So far under the buyback - which was launched in March 2022 and will run until 2024 - 298.5 million shares have been bought back, equivalent to 8.47 percent of its stock, UBS said.
Reuters
UBS
Buyback
Program
Credit Suisse
Takeover
Banking
Sector
Collapse
