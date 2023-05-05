News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
2:30pm news
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
29
o
Mount Lebanon
30
o
Metn
32
o
Keserwan
32
o
North
32
o
South
31
o
Bekaa
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
World
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Variety
Middle East
Sports
Programs
Series
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Variety
Comedy
Other
Sports
Documentaries
The Untold History
New Year Shows
Lebanon’s Centennial
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI News
LBCI Lebanon
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
US officials assessing possible 'manipulation' on banking shares
World
2023-05-05 | 02:49
High views
Share
Share
4
min
US officials assessing possible 'manipulation' on banking shares
US federal and state officials are assessing whether "market manipulation" caused the recent volatility in banking shares, a source familiar with the matter said on Thursday, as the White House vowed to monitor "short-selling pressures on healthy banks."
Shares of regional banks resumed their slide this week after the collapse of First Republic Bank , the third US mid-sized lender to fail in two months. Short sellers raked in $378.9 million in paper profits on Thursday alone from betting against certain regional banks, according to analytics firm Ortex.
Increased short-selling activity and volatility in shares have drawn increasing scrutiny by federal and state officials and regulators in recent days, given strong fundamentals in the sector and sufficient capital levels, said the source, who was not authorized to speak publicly.
"State and federal regulators and officials are increasingly attentive to the possibility of market manipulation regarding banking equities," the source said.
White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said the Biden administration was closely watching on the situation, but any possible action would be taken by the Securities and Exchange Commission.
"The administration is going to closely monitor the market developments, including the short-selling pressures on healthy banks," Jean-Pierre told a White House briefing.
The American Bankers Association on Thursday called on the SEC to investigate significant short sales of banking shares and social media engagement that it said appeared to be "disconnected from the underlying financial realities."
"We urge the SEC to consider all its existing tools and to take measures to reduce the avenues for abusive trading practices and restore investor confidence," the group said.
SEC Chair Gary Gensler on Thursday said the agency would go after any form of misconduct that might threaten investors or markets.
"As I’ve said, in times of increased volatility and uncertainty, the SEC is particularly focused on identifying and prosecuting any form of misconduct that might threaten investors, capital formation, or the markets more broadly,” he said in a written statement.
Consumer Bankers Association President and CEO Lindsey Johnson stressed the banking industry remained strong and urged policymakers to call out "unethical behavior by activist investors" who were taking advantage of market volatility.
"This volatility is being fueled by emotion and misinformation that does not reflect the strong underlying fundamentals of our banks," Johnson said in a statement.
"These institutions remain resilient and well-capitalized, and Americans can rest assured their deposits are safe."
The S&P 600 bank index (.SPSMCBKS) dropped over 3 percent on Thursday. PacWest Bancorp shares (PACW.O) tumbled over 50 percent after it confirmed it was exploring strategic options.
Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL.N) denied a report from the Financial Times that said it was exploring a potential sale, and said it was exploring legal options. Its shares plummeted more than 38 percent, with trading in the stock halted multiple times.
Share price swings did not reflect the fact that many regional banks outperformed on first quarter earnings and had sound fundamentals, including stable deposits, sufficient capital, and decreased uninsured deposits, the source said.
The source gave no details on specific cases that had drawn the attention of federal or state regulators.
The California Department of Financial Protection and Innovation said it could not confirm investigations or whether it was aware of any particular marketplace activity. But it said it was focused on "identifying, stopping, and remedying any unlawful practices in our markets" that violate state law.
Short selling, in which investors sell borrowed securities and aim to buy them back at a lower price to pocket the difference, is not illegal and considered part of a healthy market. But manipulating stock prices, which the SEC defines as the 'intentional or willful conduct designed to deceive or defraud investors by controlling or artificially affecting" stock prices, is illegal.
The increased short-selling activity has triggered calls for a temporary ban, but an SEC official said on Wednesday the agency was "not currently contemplating" such a move.
The SEC first warned investors in March, during a period of high market volatility surrounding the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank and Signature Bank, that it was carefully monitoring market stability and would prosecute any form of misconduct.
Reuters
World
US
Officials
Assessing
Possible
Manipulation
Banking
Shares
Next
Fewer luxury shoppers but bigger spenders as Chinese return to Europe
China assures Russia, India of deepening 'cooperation'
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
World
2023-05-01
US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials
World
2023-05-01
US, Japan, South Korea leaders to meet at G7 Hiroshima Summit - US officials
0
World
2023-04-28
US officials lead urgent rescue talks for First Republic
World
2023-04-28
US officials lead urgent rescue talks for First Republic
0
Sports
2023-04-26
Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president
Sports
2023-04-26
Champions League final in US 'possible' in future, says UEFA president
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-12
IMF officials refuse to hear empty promises from Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
World
07:39
Ukraine delegate punches Russian at Black Sea nations assembly in Ankara
0
World
07:34
India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans
World
07:34
India, Russia, Pakistan urge Taliban to respect rights of all Afghans
0
World
07:25
At least 72 bodies found in Congo village hit by floods
World
07:25
At least 72 bodies found in Congo village hit by floods
0
World
07:17
Italy wants French apology over migration 'insults'
World
07:17
Italy wants French apology over migration 'insults'
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
News Bulletin Reports
2023-04-17
Public sector salary increase tops cabinet agenda on Tuesday
0
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
0
Lebanon News
05:54
Bukhari meets with former PM Salam
Lebanon News
05:54
Bukhari meets with former PM Salam
0
World
01:57
China's aircraft carriers play 'theatrical' role but pose little threat yet
World
01:57
China's aircraft carriers play 'theatrical' role but pose little threat yet
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
Variety
2023-03-16
BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience
0
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02
US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
Lebanon News
2023-01-25
Beirut blast investigations: The latest
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23
Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
Lebanon News
2023-01-19
Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23
Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou
0
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07
FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah
0
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
Lebanon News
2022-12-07
Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform
0
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07
Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
Press Highlights
01:19
Hezbollah wants a price for fall of Frangieh presidencial bid
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
News Bulletin Reports
12:16
Lebanese government stands firm on obtaining data on Syrian refugees
3
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
Lebanon News
09:42
Beirut Airport’s number of travelers increases by 36% in April
4
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
Variety
15:39
Topless Italian climate protesters block Rome traffic
5
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
Lebanon News
09:59
Gemayel after meeting with Bukhari: Quorum conditions and refusal to elect Hezbollah-affiliated presidential candidate
6
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
Lebanon News
09:26
Geagea met with Shea: Opportunities for the Resistance Bloc's presidential candidate are nonexistent
7
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
News Bulletin Reports
12:38
High numbers of Syrian detainees in Lebanese prisons prompt discussion with Syrian government
8
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Lebanon Economy
02:23
Price of gasoline drops significantly
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store