British ex-premier Truss to visit Taiwan next week
World
2023-05-09 | 08:49
British ex-premier Truss to visit Taiwan next week
Former British prime minister Liz Truss will visit Taiwan next week and meet senior members of the government, her office said on Tuesday, a move that could anger China amid strains in its relationship with the current British government.
China has previously condemned visits by British lawmakers to Taiwan for interfering in China's internal affairs.
Truss, Britain's shortest-serving prime minister, took office last September, but was forced to resign less than two months later after her economic policies sparked market turmoil.
Since leaving office she has called for a tougher stance towards China, and she will deliver a speech during her Taiwan visit on May 17.
"Taiwan is a beacon of freedom and democracy. I'm looking forward to showing solidarity with the Taiwanese people in person in the face of increasingly aggressive behavior and rhetoric from the regime in Beijing," Truss said in a statement.
Britain has warned against the use of military force against Taiwan by China. China's foreign ministry said in response that the greatest threat to peace in the Taiwan Strait was the "separatist acts of Taiwan independence and the connivance and support of foreign forces".
Truss' premiership contributed to bringing relations between Britain and China to a low point, though her successor Rishi Sunak is aiming to engage where possible with China while also raising concerns over areas of disagreement.
Foreign Secretary James Cleverly, who served under Truss and Sunak, said he "made plain" Britain's views on issues including Taiwan in a meeting with Chinese Vice President Han Zheng on Friday, and he is expected to visit China this year.
Sunak's spokesperson said that it was a matter for individual lawmakers where they chose to travel.
"We have no diplomatic relations with Taiwan but a strong unofficial relationship," the spokesperson told reporters.
"The UK Government will continue to engage with the government of China on the issue of Taiwan."
Reuters
Germany proposes rules to ease legal changes of gender
Hundreds of migrants amass near US-Mexico wall with COVID ban set to end
Previous
0
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
World
11:30
Building bridges: Saudi Arabia, UAE, US, India discuss railway project
0
World
10:25
Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7
World
10:25
Biden to visit Papua New Guinea in a presidential first after G7
0
World
10:12
China to implement stricter vehicle emissions standards from July 1
World
10:12
China to implement stricter vehicle emissions standards from July 1
0
World
09:41
Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says
World
09:41
Indonesia confirms outbreak of African swine fever, WOAH says
0
World
2023-05-08
After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal
World
2023-05-08
After opening borders, China presses Singapore for visa-free travel deal
0
Middle East
08:05
Israeli strikes kill well-known Gaza dentist
Middle East
08:05
Israeli strikes kill well-known Gaza dentist
0
Sports
2023-05-06
Second World Cup event in Germany cancelled after Russia, Belarus readmitted
Sports
2023-05-06
Second World Cup event in Germany cancelled after Russia, Belarus readmitted
0
World
2022-12-17
US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank
World
2022-12-17
US court decision paves way for depositor case against Lebanese bank
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
News Bulletin Reports
01:23
Syria's return to Arab League: Implications for Lebanon's borders and refugees
2
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
Lebanon News
04:35
Kettaneh to LBCI: We have set up 4 scenarios in case of any danger in Lebanon
3
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
Middle East
02:33
Israeli strikes in Gaza kill 12, including three Islamic Jihad leaders
4
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
Lebanon News
12:15
Lebanon's Environment Minister stresses necessity of investing in green economy
5
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
Lebanon News
02:09
PM Mikati addresses refugee crisis and central bank governance in ministerial consultation
6
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
Lebanon News
07:10
Total-led consortium to start drilling offshore Lebanon in September
7
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
Lebanon Economy
04:25
Lebanon’s tourism to see promising reboung for summer 2023: report
8
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
Lebanon News
04:05
Lebanon energy minister hopeful on oil, gas exploration off coast
