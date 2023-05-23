Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection

World
2023-05-23 | 05:24
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Harry loses bid to challenge decision not to allow him to pay for UK police protection

Prince Harry on Tuesday lost a bid to legally challenge the British government's decision not to allow him to pay for police protection while he is in the United Kingdom.

Harry, King Charles' younger son, was stripped of the police security usually afforded to royal figures after he and his American wife Meghan stepped down from their official roles in 2020 to move to the United States.

The High Court in London, which last year already agreed he should be allowed to challenge an original decision to end the protection, ruled he could not also seek a judicial review over whether to let him pay for the specialist police officers himself.

The decision to strip him of publicly-funded protection was taken by the Executive Committee for the Protection of Royalty and Public Figures, known by the acronym RAVEC, which approves security for the royals and VIPs, such as the prime minister.

Judge Martin Chamberlain said in his written ruling RAVEC was not arguably wrong to decide that allowing payment for protective security was against the public interest.

His ruling comes less than a week after Harry's spokesperson said the prince, his wife Meghan and her mother were involved in a "near catastrophic" car chase with press photographers after an awards ceremony in New York.

Reuters
 

World

Prince Harry

UK

British

Police

Protection

LBCI Next
World Bank seeks grants, new capital to fight global crises
Sudan ceasefire in danger as fighting erupts
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
2023-05-09

UK police express regret over coronation arrest of republican leader

LBCI
Variety
2023-04-25

Prince Harry takes on Murdoch's UK group in latest court action against papers

LBCI
World
2023-03-27

Prince Harry arrives for UK court hearing against Daily Mail publisher

LBCI
World
2023-03-17

UK's Prince Harry to seek Mail on Sunday libel win without trial

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World
13:09

Climate protests over private jets disrupt Geneva Airport flights

LBCI
World
10:51

Germany rejects Turkey's accusations of lack of freedom for the press

LBCI
World
10:43

Russia says it crushes cross-border incursion from Ukraine

LBCI
World
10:35

US issues fresh North Korea sanctions targeting cyber

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
12:56

Microsoft bakes its Bing/ChatGPT bot into Windows 11

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-02-25

Lebanese Businessman Mohammad Bazzi arrested in Romania for sanctions evasion

LBCI
World
2023-05-19

Russian forces dig in at Ukrainian nuclear plant, witnesses say

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:38

Foreign Minister says Syrians in Lebanon are considered economic refugees, not political ones

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Variety
2023-03-16

BAM Leb mobile app launched to revolutionize Lebanon's tourism, culture experience

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2023-02-02

US must think long before granting Lebanon Caesar Act waiver: Congressman

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-25

Beirut blast investigations: The latest

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-23

Here is what preliminary investigations reveal after grenade attack on LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2023-01-19

Khalaf, Saliba start open-ended stay inside parliament until president is elected

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-23

Lebanon lacks leaders with geopolitical vision: Naufal Daou

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2022-12-07

FPM likely to ditch white ballots following disagreement with Hezbollah

LBCI
Lebanon News
2022-12-07

Bassil sparks debate on long-awaited decentralization reform

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2022-12-07

Israel has recruited hundreds of spies, making use of Lebanon's collapse

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Lebanon News
06:07

Lebanon verbally informed by Germany of an arrest warrant against central bank governor - senior judicial source

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:36

Lebanon set to be grey-listed by financial crime watchdog

LBCI
World
16:14

State Department Spokesperson Matthew Miller condemns Hezbollah's military drill, reinforces US position

LBCI
Variety
03:01

Lebanon's tourism triumph: Batroun nominated as capital of Arab summer tourism

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
09:52

Salameh will appear before Lebanese judiciary on Wednesday

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:01

Germany issues arrest warrant for Lebanon's central bank chief

LBCI
Lebanon News
09:10

European Observatory urges Salameh’s removal, says Lebanon will bear the consequences

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:20

Lebanon nears placement on FATF Grey List

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More