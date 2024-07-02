Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-07-02
High views
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon

On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the price of 95 octane increased by LBP 10,000, and 98 rose by LBP 8,000. In addition, the diesel price increased by LBP 14,000, and the gas price rose by LBP 15,000.

The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:     

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,617,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,655,000

- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,492,000

- Gas Canister: LBP 856,000

