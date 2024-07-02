News
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-07-02 | 02:44
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
On Tuesday, July 2, 2024, the price of 95 octane increased by LBP 10,000, and 98 rose by LBP 8,000. In addition, the diesel price increased by LBP 14,000, and the gas price rose by LBP 15,000.
The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,617,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,655,000
- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,492,000
- Gas Canister: LBP 856,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Diesel
Gas
Economy
Lebanon
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
Previous
