Pentagon chief says US military must fix 'decades of decay'

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Tuesday told a rare gathering of top brass called back from bases around the world that the U.S. military will be reformed to end what he called "decades of decay."



Speaking to hundreds of generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth declared an end to "ideological garbage," giving concerns over climate change, bullying, "toxic" leaders, and promotions based on race or gender as examples.



"The military has been forced by foolish and reckless politicians to focus on the wrong things," he said. "We became the 'woke department.' But not anymore."



AFP