Pentagon chief says US military must fix 'decades of decay'

World News
30-09-2025 | 08:44
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
Pentagon chief says US military must fix &#39;decades of decay&#39;
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
print
0min
Pentagon chief says US military must fix 'decades of decay'

Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth on Tuesday told a rare gathering of top brass called back from bases around the world that the U.S. military will be reformed to end what he called "decades of decay."

Speaking to hundreds of generals and admirals in Quantico, Virginia, Hegseth declared an end to "ideological garbage," giving concerns over climate change, bullying, "toxic" leaders, and promotions based on race or gender as examples.

"The military has been forced by foolish and reckless politicians to focus on the wrong things," he said. "We became the 'woke department.' But not anymore."

AFP

World News

Pentagon

Chief

US

Military

LBCI Next
South Africa's ambassador to France found dead in Paris - Le Parisien
Poland arrests suspect in Nord Stream sabotage
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
2025-08-13

Israel’s military says chief of staff approved 'main concept' for attack plan in Gaza

LBCI
World News
2025-07-28

Hunger must never be 'weapon of war': UN chief

LBCI
World News
2025-07-24

Xi says China, EU must deepen trust, but bloc chief urges 'real solutions'

LBCI
World News
2025-09-26

Ukraine's military chief says Russia's 2025 offensives have failed

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
World News
10:58

US sending anti-drone system to Denmark for EU summit

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41

UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal

LBCI
World News
10:36

Magnitude 6.9 quake strikes off central Philippines: USGS

LBCI
World News
10:18

US faces 'war from within,' Trump tells generals

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-09-08

Israel's war within: Jerusalem shooting mirrors wider regional chaos

LBCI
World News
10:14

Trump says not winning Nobel would be 'insult' to US

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
10:41

UN chief calls 'all parties' to commit to Trump Gaza deal

LBCI
Lebanon News
05:28

MP Georges Adwan insists parliamentary elections will proceed on time

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-09-07

Lunar eclipse captivates Lebanon: watch the stunning video

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-31

LBCI correspondent reports from Nabatieh as residents clear rubble after Israeli strikes

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-29

Unprecedented step: Lebanon funds kidney transplants for all qualified patients

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-28

US envoy Barrack clarifies ‘animalistic’ comment, says media ‘just doing their job’

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-26

US congressional delegation in Beirut discusses disarmament of Hezbollah, LAF support, Israeli perspective

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-08-23

40 years of LBCI: A look back at its milestones

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-08-17

President Aoun: Hezbollah's weapons are an internal matter, US proposal is now a Lebanese paper

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-15

Pregnant journalist Petra Abou Haidar attacked in road rage assault

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-07-01

Massive fire erupts at unregulated dumpsite in Bchannine, Zgharta district

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:54

Lebanon’s Raoucheh Rock dispute escalates as President Aoun declares army a ‘red line’—the details

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:14

$14 million cash and LBP 5 billion bail raise questions over ex-central bank chief Riad Salameh’s release

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Parliament in uproar: Lebanese MPs clash over elections and diaspora voting

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:42

Lebanon's Parliament session canceled after failing to reach quorum

LBCI
Lebanon News
04:18

Lebanon's President Aoun welcomes Trump's plan to end Gaza war

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Iran back on Israel’s radar as sanctions return and missile threat grows

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
15:13

Netanyahu says Israel would 'retain security responsibility' in Gaza after war

LBCI
World News
14:23

No forced departure, Trump to head Gaza body in US peace plan

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More