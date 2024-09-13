Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Friday, September 13, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel dropped by LBP 29,000, and diesel fell by LBP 16,000. However, the gas price remained stable.



The prices of hydrocarbon derivatives became as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,430,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,470,000



- Diesel Oil: LBP 1,337,000



- Gas Canister: LBP 917,000