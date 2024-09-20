Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Friday, Sept. 20, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline and diesel dropped by LBP 11,000. However, the price of gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,405,000



-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,445,000



-Diesel: LBP 1,317,000



-Gas canister: LBP 907,000