Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

On Tuesday, September 24, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98 octane fuel decreased by LBP 2,000, while diesel fell by LBP 7,000. However, the price of gas increased by LBP 10,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



-Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,403,000



-Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,443,000



-Diesel: LBP 1,310,000



-Gas canister: LBP 909,000