Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-10-01 | 02:54
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 5,000, while the price of diesel decreased by LBP 1,000. However, the gas price increased by LBP 11,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,411,000 

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,451,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,303,000

- Gas canister: LBP 920,000

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Diesel

Gas

Economy

Lebanon

d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
d-none hideMe
