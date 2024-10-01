Fuel prices increase in Lebanon

On Tuesday, October 1, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98 octane gasoline increased by LBP 5,000, while the price of diesel decreased by LBP 1,000. However, the gas price increased by LBP 11,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,411,000



- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,451,000



- Diesel: LBP 1,303,000



- Gas canister: LBP 920,000