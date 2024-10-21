News
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-21 | 10:42
Lebanon to be put on financial crime watchlist this week: Reuters reports
Lebanon is set to be placed on a grey list of countries under special scrutiny by a financial crime watchdog at the end of this week, despite requests from Lebanese officials for leniency, four people familiar with the proceedings said on Monday.
Central bank governor Wassim Mansouri said in August he was working to keep Lebanon off the Financial Action Task Force's (FATF) grey list, which is likely to be a further deterrent to investment in the country.
But in the absence of sufficient progress to improve measures against financial crimes such as money-laundering, Lebanon is set to be grey-listed in a final decision announced at the FATF's plenary in Paris on Friday, the sources said.
Speaking on condition of anonymity because they were not authorised to speak publicly on the issue, the four sources said Lebanon would still be granted an extended deadline to work on some of the requested reforms, but that the decision was final.
Lebanon, which has been in a financial crisis since 2019, faces destruction from expanding Israeli military operations against armed group Hezbollah.
Nasser Saidi, a former economy minister and former central bank vice governor, told Reuters last week that Israel's bombing campaign has caused damage that will cost $25 billion to repair.
Mansouri is in the United States in the first half of this week for the annual meetings of the International Monetary Fund and World Bank, before heading to Paris for the FATF plenary at the end of the week.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Grey List
Wassim Mansouri
Financial Action Task Force
FATF
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22
Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-22
Wassim Mansouri: We are working hard to keep Lebanon off FATF grey list
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-23
Potential FATF sanctions: Can Lebanon curb the risks of a cash-fueled economy amid financial crimes?
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
News Bulletin Reports
2024-08-22
Lebanon Faces Warnings of Grey List Inclusion Amid Struggles with Cash-Based Economy and Corruption
0
Lebanon News
14:37
Israel says will conduct more strikes in Beirut and across Lebanon in 'coming hours'
Lebanon News
14:37
Israel says will conduct more strikes in Beirut and across Lebanon in 'coming hours'
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-20
Emigration from Lebanon on the rise: War and economic crisis push more citizens to leave
News Bulletin Reports
2024-10-20
Emigration from Lebanon on the rise: War and economic crisis push more citizens to leave
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-18
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-18
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-15
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-15
Fuel prices increase across Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-14
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-14
Finance Minister: The ministry is able to provide necessary funds to keep the government functioning
0
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:22
US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios
Israel-Gaza War Updates
13:22
US investigates Israeli army unit for alleged human rights violations involving Gaza detainees: Axios
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon villages
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Israeli army issues urgent evacuation warning for residents in southern Lebanon villages
0
Lebanon News
03:38
PM Mikati urges Iran to calm 'emotional responses' toward Lebanon
Lebanon News
03:38
PM Mikati urges Iran to calm 'emotional responses' toward Lebanon
0
World News
2024-10-16
Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon
World News
2024-10-16
Canada condemns Israeli attacks in Gaza, urges protection for civilians, first responders, and UNIFIL in Lebanon
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
Lebanon News
2024-10-17
Israeli airstrikes on Wardaniyeh: Video reveals impact
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI tours industrial cities in Habbouch, Nabatieh, after being targeted by Israeli airstrikes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
Lebanon News
2024-10-15
LBCI captures massive destruction following Israeli airstrikes in Ali El Nahri, Zahle
0
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
Variety and Tech
2024-10-14
Dubai's Burj Khalifa illuminates in Lebanese flag colors for solidarity campaign (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
Israeli airstrike kills 22 people in Aitou, Zgharta district in northern Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
Lebanon News
2024-10-14
LBCI exclusive footage: Damage caused by Israeli airstrike on Aitou in Zgharta district
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
Lebanon News
2024-10-13
Qatari aid arrives at Beirut Airport
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Destruction in Nabatieh: Marketplace targeted by Israeli warplanes (video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
Lebanon News
2024-10-12
Video shows the aftermath of an Israeli airstrike near Deir Billa, Batroun District
1
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
Lebanon News
12:45
Sources confirm to LBCI: US presidential envoy Amos Hochstein is staying with the government for at least another three months at the request of Vice President Harris
2
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
Lebanon News
17:24
Heavy Israeli strikes hit Beirut's southern suburbs, including area near Beirut Airport (Videos)
3
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
Lebanon News
00:02
Israel submits demands to White House for ending war in Lebanon, Axios reports
4
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
Lebanon News
15:22
Israeli army issues evacuation warning for Beirut's Laylaki, Ouzai, Haret Hreik, Borj El Brajneh, and Hadath residents: Here are the details
5
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
Lebanon News
16:35
Building collapses in Chiyah in Beirut's southern suburbs due to Israeli strike (Video)
6
Lebanon News
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
Lebanon News
07:00
US envoy Hochstein after meeting Berri: Escalation between Lebanon and Israel spiraling out of control despite efforts
7
Lebanon News
16:08
PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701
Lebanon News
16:08
PM Mikati to Al Arabiya: No contact with Hezbollah since last month, commitment to Resolution 1701
8
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:55
Israeli airstrikes target Hezbollah's Al-Qard Al-Hassan in multiple locations across Lebanon
Learn More