Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-25 | 02:23
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon
On Friday, October 25, 2024, prices for 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 6,000. However, the price of diesel decreased by LBP 1,000, while the gas price remained stable.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,482,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,521,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,339,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,013,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Gas
Gasoline
