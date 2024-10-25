Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-10-25 | 02:23
High views
0min
Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, October 25, 2024, prices for 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 6,000. However, the price of diesel decreased by LBP 1,000, while the gas price remained stable.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,482,000  
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,521,000  
- Diesel: LBP 1,339,000  
- Gas canister: LBP 1,013,000  

