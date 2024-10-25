Fuel prices rise in Lebanon

On Friday, October 25, 2024, prices for 95 and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 6,000. However, the price of diesel decreased by LBP 1,000, while the gas price remained stable.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,482,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,521,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,339,000

- Gas canister: LBP 1,013,000