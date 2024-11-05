Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
2024-11-05 | 02:12
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

On Friday, November 5, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 16,000, and the price of diesel decreased by LBP 6,000, while the price of gas increased by LBP 16,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,453,000  
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,493,000  
- Diesel: LBP 1,309,000  
- Gas canister: LBP 1,048,000

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Lebanon

Decrease

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-01

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-24

Fuel prices slightly decrease across Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-09-06

Decrease in fuel prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-08-23

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-01

Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-31

BDL issues directive for banks to pay two monthly installments for beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2024-10-29

Decrease in gasoline and diesel prices, increase in gas prices in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Lebanon makes progress in financial reforms despite FATF 'grey list' designation, says PM Mikati

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-25

Lebanon added to FATF global grey list: Two financial sources tell Reuters

LBCI
Lebanon News
03:29

Avichay Adraee calls on South Lebanon residents to avoid traveling south and returning to homes or olive fields

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

MEA releases flight schedules for Nov. 4-10

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
05:23

Israeli army demolishes homes in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

Hezbollah reveals border attack on Israeli forces, releases video footage

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

'We Will Not Leave the Battlefield': Hezbollah unveils video on 'Imad 5' facility

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-03

LBCI captures aftermath of Israeli airstrikes in Ali El-Nahri, Zahle District

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

LBCI captures extensive damage from Israeli airstrikes on Hay El Bayad, Nabatieh in South Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-11-02

Four Lebanese security sources confirm to LBCI the abduction of an individual identified as "I.A." in Batroun, abductors likely to be Israeli forces

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Miss Lebanon Nada Koussa heads to Mexico after receiving an apology from Miss Universe Organization

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-31

Israeli airstrikes target civil defense and Islamic Health Organization in Tyre (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-10-30

Two killed in Israeli airstrike targeting vehicle in Ain El Remmaneh, Aley District (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
13:18

Israel strikes Hezbollah’s intelligence infrastructure in Syria, targeting key operatives: Israeli army claims

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:42

Israeli army destroys residential neighborhoods in Meiss El Jabal, South Lebanon (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
10:50

Israel's army claims 188th Brigade 'dismantling' Hezbollah infrastructure in southern Lebanon

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
12:55

South Lebanon in ruins: Israel's buffer zone strategy leaves villages uninhabitable

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:23

Lebanon's stance: Ceasefire a must before discussing Resolution 1701

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:00

Israeli commando operations in Lebanon: A history of infiltration and abduction missions

LBCI
Lebanon News
11:49

Israeli jets breach sound barrier in Lebanon, Lebanese state media reports

LBCI
Israel-Gaza War Updates
22:39

Israeli Chief of Staff Halevi tells families of hostages in Gaza 'time to pursue prisoner exchange deal'

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More