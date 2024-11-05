News
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-05 | 02:12
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
On Friday, November 5, 2024, the prices of 95 and 98-octane gasoline dropped by LBP 16,000, and the price of diesel decreased by LBP 6,000, while the price of gas increased by LBP 16,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,453,000
- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,493,000
- Diesel: LBP 1,309,000
- Gas canister: LBP 1,048,000
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Lebanon
Decrease
