Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Tuesday, December 17, 2024, 95 and 98-octane gasoline prices dropped by LBP 1,000, diesel by LBP 5,000, and gas by LBP 9,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



- Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,402,000

- Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,442,000

- Diesel: LBP 1,317,000

- Gas canister: LBP 990,000