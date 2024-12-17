News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Christmas Specials
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
8
o
Keserwan
17
o
Metn
17
o
Mount Lebanon
15
o
North
18
o
South
17
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-17 | 04:49
High views
Share
Share
3
min
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Ogero’s Director-General Imad Kreidieh announced that field surveys to assess damages caused by the war are still ongoing, but some areas remain inaccessible due to the presence of the Israeli army.
He noted that a clearer picture of the destruction caused by the attacks should emerge soon.
Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Kreidieh said, “We expected the damages to be much greater. Preliminary figures indicate losses of approximately $117 million, but this number could decrease after technical teams fully assess the extent of the damage.”
Kreidieh confirmed that repair work has already begun, with only 20,000 subscribers out of 800,000 currently out of service. However, 23 central offices remain inaccessible in areas occupied by the Israeli army.
He revealed that 390 stations using wireless technology will be established south of the Litani River through a Chinese grant, with work expected to be completed by next summer.
He further confirmed, “Our needs are enormous, and we can’t keep up due to the severe lack of resources.”
He pointed out that the budgets allocated to Ogero are far less than requested, leading to operational challenges. “We asked for $60 million but received only $13 million, while the cost of sourcing internet from outside Lebanon is $4-5 million.”
Kreidieh noted that he would ask the Minister of Telecommunications to explore additional funding to restore services to pre-war levels.
Kreidieh also highlighted Ogero’s staffing shortages, saying that he relies on the private sector to cover gaps when necessary, given the limited number of employees.
Regarding politically-appointed employees, Kreidieh said, “When I joined the public administration, there was already a shortage of 600 employees. Those currently working at Ogero are diligent, while others have either been dismissed or left on their own because they were not effective to begin with.”
Despite challenges, Kreidieh emphasized that Ogero proved its operational capacity during the crisis, achieving productivity exceeding 86%, even if not at 100%.
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Ogero
Imad Kreidieh
Telecommunications
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
Lebanon's Ministry of Telecommunications says no danger to cellular users' lines or networks
Lebanon News
2024-10-08
Lebanon's Ministry of Telecommunications says no danger to cellular users' lines or networks
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister: No breach of the network by Israel; messages are merely fraud by apps
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Telecommunications Minister: No breach of the network by Israel; messages are merely fraud by apps
0
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Ogero head reports more than 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts on Monday
Lebanon News
2024-09-23
Lebanon's Ogero head reports more than 80,000 suspected Israeli call attempts on Monday
0
Lebanon News
11:03
PM Mikati holds meetings with UNTSO delegation and World Bank official on Lebanon's developments
Lebanon News
11:03
PM Mikati holds meetings with UNTSO delegation and World Bank official on Lebanon's developments
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-13
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-13
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-12
Lebanese Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-12
Lebanese Syndicate of Money Changers: Concerns over counterfeit $50 bills exaggerated
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-10
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
0
World News
01:27
Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: Investigative committee says
World News
01:27
Senior Russian military official killed in Moscow blast: Investigative committee says
0
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
PM Mikati praises Lebanese religious leaders for meeting in Bkerke: National appeal is a unifying charter
Lebanon News
2024-10-16
PM Mikati praises Lebanese religious leaders for meeting in Bkerke: National appeal is a unifying charter
0
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Pope calls for 'mutual respect' between religions in Syria
Middle East News
2024-12-11
Pope calls for 'mutual respect' between religions in Syria
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
12:48
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI sources clarify identity of man in viral video, confirms it is not missing journalist Austin Tice
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-10
Hayat Tahrir al-Sham members spotted inspecting border crossings near Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-05
Israeli force erects barrier near Shebaa's al-Naqqar pond (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
Lebanon News
03:04
Israeli army bulldozes roads, demolishes homes in Lebanon's Naqoura
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists
News Bulletin Reports
12:58
From Mezzeh prison to Mount Qasioun: the search for missing American journalist Austin Tice persists
3
Lebanon News
12:58
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says
Lebanon News
12:58
Drones, reconnaissance aircraft fly at low altitudes over Tyre, South Lebanon: State media says
4
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
Lebanon News
06:05
Families of Beirut blast victims say Constitutional Council no longer fully operational
5
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
12:50
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
6
Middle East News
13:25
Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says
Middle East News
13:25
Israel prepares for 'major' strike on Yemen after missile attack on Tel Aviv: LBCI correspondent says
7
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
02:21
Lebanon updates fuel prices
8
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Lebanon Economy
04:49
Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More