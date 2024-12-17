Ogero chief tells LBCI: Damage assessment ongoing, $117 million in initial losses

Ogero’s Director-General Imad Kreidieh announced that field surveys to assess damages caused by the war are still ongoing, but some areas remain inaccessible due to the presence of the Israeli army.



He noted that a clearer picture of the destruction caused by the attacks should emerge soon.



Speaking on LBCI's "Nharkom Said" TV show, Kreidieh said, “We expected the damages to be much greater. Preliminary figures indicate losses of approximately $117 million, but this number could decrease after technical teams fully assess the extent of the damage.”



Kreidieh confirmed that repair work has already begun, with only 20,000 subscribers out of 800,000 currently out of service. However, 23 central offices remain inaccessible in areas occupied by the Israeli army.



He revealed that 390 stations using wireless technology will be established south of the Litani River through a Chinese grant, with work expected to be completed by next summer.



He further confirmed, “Our needs are enormous, and we can’t keep up due to the severe lack of resources.”



He pointed out that the budgets allocated to Ogero are far less than requested, leading to operational challenges. “We asked for $60 million but received only $13 million, while the cost of sourcing internet from outside Lebanon is $4-5 million.”



Kreidieh noted that he would ask the Minister of Telecommunications to explore additional funding to restore services to pre-war levels.



Kreidieh also highlighted Ogero’s staffing shortages, saying that he relies on the private sector to cover gaps when necessary, given the limited number of employees.



Regarding politically-appointed employees, Kreidieh said, “When I joined the public administration, there was already a shortage of 600 employees. Those currently working at Ogero are diligent, while others have either been dismissed or left on their own because they were not effective to begin with.”



Despite challenges, Kreidieh emphasized that Ogero proved its operational capacity during the crisis, achieving productivity exceeding 86%, even if not at 100%.