Israeli army: Airstrike kills senior Hezbollah figure in South Lebanon

The Israeli army said Sunday that it carried out an airstrike in South Lebanon that killed Hussein Ali Nasr, a senior Hezbollah figure it accused of coordinating weapons and funds transfers into the country, including through Beirut's international airport.



According to Israeli military spokesperson Avichay Adraee, Nasr served as deputy commander of Hezbollah's Unit 4400, which Israel describes as the group's logistical network responsible for smuggling arms and money into Lebanon.



Nasr allegedly collaborated with Iranian operatives and maintained covert ties with airport staff in Beirut who secretly worked for Hezbollah to facilitate the movement of weapons, Adraee claimed. He also reportedly managed arms deals with smugglers operating along the Lebanese-Syrian border and oversaw broader military logistics for the group.



Adraee added that the Israeli military had previously eliminated other key figures in Unit 4400, including its commander Mohammad Jaafar Qasir and his deputy Ali Hassan Gharib, in similar strikes.