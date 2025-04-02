News
US military announces deployment of additional air assets to Middle East
02-04-2025 | 01:24
US military announces deployment of additional air assets to Middle East
The U.S. Department of Defense (Pentagon) said in a statement on Tuesday that Secretary Pete Hegseth has ordered the deployment of additional warplanes to bolster the Pentagon’s naval assets in the Middle East amid an ongoing bombing campaign in Yemen and rising tensions with Iran.
The brief statement did not specify which aircraft would be deployed. However, U.S. officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, said that at least four B-2 bombers had been moved to a U.S.-British military base on Diego Garcia, an island in the Indian Ocean.
Experts say this location is close enough to reach Yemen or Iran.
Reuters
US
Military
Pentagon
Warplanes
Middle Eats
Yemen
Attack
Iran
Learn More