Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline and diesel increased by LBP 6,000 and gas by LBP 33,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,422,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,462,000

Diesel: LBP 1,338,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,069,000