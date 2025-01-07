Lebanon updates fuel prices

Lebanon Economy
2025-01-07 | 02:51
High views
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon updates fuel prices

On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline and diesel increased by LBP 6,000 and gas by LBP 33,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,422,000 
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,462,000 
Diesel: LBP 1,338,000 
Gas canister: LBP 1,069,000
 

Lebanon announces new fuel prices
LBCI Previous

Download now the LBCI mobile app
