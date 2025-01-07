News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Live Coverage
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
18
o
Bekaa
13
o
Keserwan
19
o
Metn
19
o
Mount Lebanon
14
o
North
20
o
South
19
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Documentaries
Lebanon’s Centennial
News Bulletin
The Untold History
Talk Show
Series
Sports
Variety
Other
Comedy
Oldies
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Lebanon updates fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2025-01-07 | 02:51
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Lebanon updates fuel prices
On Tuesday, January 7, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline and diesel increased by LBP 6,000 and gas by LBP 33,000.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,422,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,462,000
Diesel: LBP 1,338,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,069,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
Fuel
Prices
Gas
Gasoline
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-25
Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-25
Fuel prices up in Lebanon; gas remains stable
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-19
Lebanon sees decrease in gasoline prices; increase in diesel prices
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-19
Lebanon sees decrease in gasoline prices; increase in diesel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-12
Decrease in gasoline prices, increase in diesel and gas prices in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-12
Decrease in gasoline prices, increase in diesel and gas prices in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-08
Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices
Lebanon Economy
2024-11-08
Lebanon reports decrease in gasoline prices and increase in diesel prices
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-31
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-31
Lebanon announces new fuel prices
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-27
Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-27
Lebanon's Central Bank mandates payments to beneficiaries of Circulars 158 and 166
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-24
Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon discusses economic ties, stresses importance of electing a president on January 9
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-24
Qatar's ambassador to Lebanon discusses economic ties, stresses importance of electing a president on January 9
0
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-24
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2024-12-24
Fuel prices decrease in Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-06
No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal
Lebanon News
2024-11-06
No evacuation at Beirut airport, operations continue as normal
0
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
Lebanon News
06:29
Lebanese Forces ready to consider Joseph Aoun’s candidacy if 'resistance axis' changes stance: Geagea says
0
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israeli army reports rocket fire from Lebanon toward Haifa and Galilee
Lebanon News
2024-11-02
Israeli army reports rocket fire from Lebanon toward Haifa and Galilee
0
Variety and Tech
2024-11-21
Fairuz turns 90: A celebration of Lebanon's legendary voice
Variety and Tech
2024-11-21
Fairuz turns 90: A celebration of Lebanon's legendary voice
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
Lebanon News
2024-12-24
Tom Fletcher affirms commitment to Lebanon's future, vows to help lead it into a new phase - Watch the full interview with LBCI
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-21
Car runs over security officer in Beirut, Lebanon (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
Lebanon News
2024-12-20
A delegation of Druze religious leaders from Lebanon visits Jabal al-Arab, Syria (Video)
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Inside Tartus Port: Russia's strategic naval presence in the Middle East
0
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
News Bulletin Reports
2024-12-16
Destruction and aftermath: Syrian coast sees largest Israeli attack in over a decade
0
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
Middle East News
2024-12-16
LBCI reports from Bmalkah in Tartus following Israeli airstrikes
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
Lebanon News
2024-12-13
LBCI Reports: Lebanese General Security divides Syrian refugees into three categories at Masnaa border
0
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
Middle East News
2024-12-12
LBCI visits Sayyida Zaynab shrine as calm returns to Damascus (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Lebanon News
2024-12-12
Video shows Lebanese army deploying in South Lebanon's Khiam as Israeli forces withdraw
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
News Bulletin Reports
12:46
Lebanon’s presidential election: Two diverging approaches emerge
2
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
News Bulletin Reports
12:52
Army Commander Joseph Aoun’s path to Lebanon presidency hinges on FPM, Amal, Hezbollah votes
3
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
Lebanon News
10:28
Lebanon's Army Commander Joseph Aoun discusses ceasefire implementation with US envoy Amos Hochstein
4
Lebanon News
14:17
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
Lebanon News
14:17
Amos Hochstein tells PM Mikati: We still have 20 days to work on Israeli army's withdrawal
5
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
Lebanon News
00:23
US shifts some military aid to Lebanon from Egypt, document says: Reuters
6
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
News Bulletin Reports
12:55
Diplomatic efforts intensify as Lebanon awaits presidential election outcome
7
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
News Bulletin Reports
13:05
Israel's decision on Lebanon withdrawal remains uncertain as US deadline nears
8
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
Lebanon News
11:36
Lebanese Army begins deployment in Naqoura, South Lebanon, alongside UNIFIL and Israeli withdrawal
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More