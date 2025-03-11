Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 20,000, diesel declining by LBP 11,000, and gas decreasing by LBP 9,000.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,419,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,459,000

Diesel: LBP 1,350,000

Gas canister: LBP 1,106,000