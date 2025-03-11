Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Lebanon Economy
11-03-2025 | 04:29
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
0min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

On Tuesday, March 11, 2025, fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 20,000, diesel declining by LBP 11,000, and gas decreasing by LBP 9,000.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,419,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,459,000
Diesel: LBP 1,350,000
Gas canister: LBP 1,106,000
 

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Fuel

Prices

Drop

Lebanon

Lebanon's Finance Minister says 2026 budget to support financial regularity, social spending
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-04

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-28

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07

Lebanon's Finance Minister says 2026 budget to support financial regularity, social spending

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07

World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 billion for post-war reconstruction

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06

IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Middle East News
2025-02-04

Iraqi-led strikes kill five Islamic State operatives, US Centcom says

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:29

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
World News
2025-02-24

UN warns era of dictators 'can happen again'

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-01-31

Israeli airstrike destroys main road between Syria and Lebanon, cuts power lines

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
Middle East News
15:53

Syrian state media reports Israeli airstrikes in south

LBCI
Lebanon News
13:44

Youths escape as Israel's army opens fire near school in South Lebanon's Ramyeh

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
13:47

Coastal violence: Thousands of Syrians seek safety in northern Lebanon amid bloodshed

LBCI
Middle East News
11:45

Syria security forces, allies killed 1,068 civilians: New monitor toll

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:32

President Aoun says reforms are a Lebanese demand before being international

LBCI
Lebanon News
08:36

Lebanon's PM meets Canadian and Brazilian Ambassadors, calls for rehabilitating Rachid Karami Fair

LBCI
Lebanon News
07:16

Drone strike targets car in southern Lebanon; casualties reported

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
04:29

Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More