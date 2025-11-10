Indonesia names former President Suharto 'national hero': Government

10-11-2025 | 00:31
Indonesia names former President Suharto &#39;national hero&#39;: Government
Indonesia names former President Suharto 'national hero': Government

Indonesia added former president Suharto to a list of "national heroes" during a ceremony on Monday, despite objections from activists and academics over the deceased military dictator's human rights record.

In a decree read by the presidential military secretary, Suharto was named among the 10 people to be added to the country's catalogue of national heroes.

President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, presided over the National Hero Day ceremony.

AFP

