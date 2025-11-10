News
Indonesia names former President Suharto 'national hero': Government
World News
10-11-2025 | 00:31
Indonesia names former President Suharto 'national hero': Government
Indonesia added former president Suharto to a list of "national heroes" during a ceremony on Monday, despite objections from activists and academics over the deceased military dictator's human rights record.
In a decree read by the presidential military secretary, Suharto was named among the 10 people to be added to the country's catalogue of national heroes.
President Prabowo Subianto, Suharto's former son-in-law, presided over the National Hero Day ceremony.
AFP
