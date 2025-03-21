News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Law Ma LTa2ayna
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
14
o
Bekaa
7
o
Keserwan
14
o
Metn
14
o
Mount Lebanon
9
o
North
14
o
South
13
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
21-03-2025 | 03:26
High views
Share
Share
0
min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 5,000 and diesel declining by LBP 15,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.
The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:
Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,382,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,422,000
Diesel: LBP 1,301,000
Gas: LBP 1,100,000
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Fuel
Prices
Drop
Lebanon
Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-14
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-14
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-11
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-11
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-04
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-04
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-20
Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-20
Finance Minister discusses joint projects with UN-Habitat representatives: Partnership strengthens sustainable development
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-18
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber calls for international pressure on Israel
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-18
Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber calls for international pressure on Israel
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-17
Economy Minister Amer Bisat discusses government efficiency project with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-17
Economy Minister Amer Bisat discusses government efficiency project with European Bank for Reconstruction and Development
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16
The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16
The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
Lebanon News
2025-03-13
Who is the new Army Commander General Rodolph Haykal?
0
World News
07:33
UK energy minister says Heathrow fire 'catastrophic'
World News
07:33
UK energy minister says Heathrow fire 'catastrophic'
0
World News
14:44
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery
World News
14:44
US imposes Iran-related sanctions on oil tankers, China 'teapot' refinery
0
World News
06:15
Three journalists killed in Sudan paramilitary drone strike on palace
World News
06:15
Three journalists killed in Sudan paramilitary drone strike on palace
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Lebanon News
2025-01-31
Egypt's FM reaffirms Lebanon's sovereignty in government formation after meeting PM-designate
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
14:13
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
2
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
Lebanon News
14:30
Israeli airstrikes hit Bekaa and southern Lebanon
3
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
Lebanon News
08:43
Lebanon ready to hand over more than 700 Syrian prisoners to Damascus
4
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
News Bulletin Reports
14:21
Looting, destruction, and fear: Inside Lebanon’s escalating border crisis
5
Lebanon News
15:53
Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon
Lebanon News
15:53
Israel says struck alleged military sites in east, south Lebanon
6
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
Lebanon News
10:07
PM Nawaf Salam says: A transparent and efficient state administration is essential for good governance
7
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
Lebanon News
09:25
Lebanese army chief discusses regional developments with US ambassador
8
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing
Lebanon News
05:15
MP Sajih Attieh tells LBCI: Qlayaat Airport to be operational, with foreign and Arab companies interested in investing
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More