Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 5,000 and diesel declining by LBP 15,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,382,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,422,000

Diesel: LBP 1,301,000

Gas: LBP 1,100,000