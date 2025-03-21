Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

21-03-2025 | 03:26
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon
0min
Fuel prices drop in Lebanon

Fuel prices in Lebanon decreased, with 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline dropping by LBP 5,000 and diesel declining by LBP 15,000, while gas prices remained unchanged.

The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:

Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,382,000
Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,422,000
Diesel: LBP 1,301,000
Gas: LBP 1,100,000

