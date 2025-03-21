Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam engages with World Bank on reconstruction and financial reforms

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam announced ongoing near-daily communication with the World Bank to secure an initial allocation of $250 million and finalize a reconstruction strategy, with a decision expected during the World Bank's meetings at the end of April.



Speaking during a meeting with a delegation from the Lebanese Executives Council in Saudi Arabia, Salam revealed plans for a major donor conference to raise $1 billion as a first step, followed by a broader reconstruction summit.



He emphasized the need for parallel domestic measures, including revitalizing the Council for Development and Reconstruction (CDR), which the government is restructuring through an open selection process for its leadership and members.



On financial matters, Salam reassured depositors that "there will be no deposit write-off," stating, "We will erase the term' deposit write-off'—our goal is to unlock deposits. We will accept nothing less than a fair solution for depositors."



He stressed the government's commitment to financial reform, including restarting negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and drafting key legislative reforms, notably a new banking secrecy law.



Salam reaffirmed the government's readiness to hold municipal elections as scheduled, clarifying that any postponement, even for technical reasons, is a parliamentary decision, not the government's. He also highlighted efforts to transition Lebanon into a digital state, with plans to elevate the State for Technology and Artificial Intelligence Ministry into a fully-fledged ministry in the near future.



For his part, Lebanese Executives Council President Rabih Al-Amin said discussions with Salam focused on diaspora concerns, particularly deposit recovery. He noted that initial government measures would begin next week.



Al-Amin also highlighted talks on expatriate voting, stating that Salam supports granting Lebanese expatriates full voting rights for all 128 parliamentary seats rather than just six, arguing that the diaspora, which includes 1.1 million registered voters, deserves full representation.



Additionally, discussions covered a diaspora-led initiative to attract Lebanese expertise for Lebanon's digital transformation. This project will be the focus of an upcoming conference in June, held under the patronage of the president and attended by Salam and relevant ministers.