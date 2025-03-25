Who are the three candidates Lebanon's Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?

Lebanon Economy
25-03-2025 | 09:11
High views
Share
LBCI
Share
LBCI
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
Who are the three candidates Lebanon&#39;s Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?
Whatsapp
facebook
Twitter
Messenger
telegram
telegram
print
2min
Who are the three candidates Lebanon's Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?

Lebanon's Finance Minister has put forward three candidates for the Banque du Liban (BDL) governor position. So, who are the nominees?

The first nominee, Eddy Gemayel, is a division chief at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with over 24 years of experience. He previously held leadership positions at BDL and has taught at renowned universities, including the American University of Beirut (AUB) and Saint Joseph University (USJ). He holds a degree from McGill University in Canada.  
The second candidate, Jamil Baz, brings more than 38 years of investment experience. He has held senior positions at leading financial firms such as PIMCO, Man Group, and Goldman Sachs. Baz holds a PhD from Harvard University and advanced degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the London School of Economics (LSE).  

The third nominee, Karim Said, is the founder and managing partner of Growthgate Equity Partners. With a track record of executing landmark deals in the region, he has significant expertise in banking regulations, particularly in the United States and Lebanon.  

Lebanon News

Lebanon Economy

Candidates

Lebanon

Finance

Minister

BDL

Governor

LBCI Next
Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI
Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?
LBCI Previous

Related Articles

d-none hideMe
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-16

The search for a BDL governor: How the US is vetting Lebanon's BDL candidates

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-21

Lebanese Finance Minister Yassine Jaber stresses national criteria for BDL governor appointment

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-23

Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor

Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-24

Lebanese finance officials review banking secrecy law amendments in IMF talks

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-23

Lebanon's toughest job: Challenges await Lebanon's next BDL governor

Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI

LBCI
Middle East News
09:50

Turkey protest-linked arrests reach 1,418: Interior minister

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-08

Who is Michel Issa, selected as US ambassador to Lebanon, succeeding Lisa A. Johnson?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
2025-01-19

Gaza ceasefire kicks off as Hamas and Israel begin long-awaited prisoner swap

Videos
d-none hideMe
LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-03-23

LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light

LBCI
Middle East News
2025-03-19

Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-23

Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-14

Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-13

LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut

LBCI
Lebanon News
2025-02-10

Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)

Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:11

Lebanese lira ranks as the world’s weakest currency amid deepening economic crisis — What’s driving its decline?

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:12

Amid recent escalation, can US pressure influence Israel’s strategy toward Lebanon?

LBCI
Lebanon News
12:26

Lebanon's PM names Ramez Dimashkieh head of task force on Palestinian refugees

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
09:11

Who are the three candidates Lebanon's Finance Minister nominated for BDL governor?

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:29

PM Nawaf Salam visits René Moawad Airport in Qlayaat

LBCI
News Bulletin Reports
14:06

Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law

LBCI
Lebanon News
06:04

Lebanese PM Nawaf Salam visits Tripoli: The state will not tolerate anyone who disrupts stability

LBCI
Lebanon Economy
08:27

Lebanon's Finance Minister proposes three candidates for Central Bank governor: Sources to LBCI

Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
Download now the LBCI mobile app
We use
cookies
We use cookies to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More