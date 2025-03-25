Lebanon's Finance Minister has put forward three candidates for the Banque du Liban (BDL) governor position. So, who are the nominees?The first nominee, Eddy Gemayel, is a division chief at the International Monetary Fund (IMF) with over 24 years of experience. He previously held leadership positions at BDL and has taught at renowned universities, including the American University of Beirut (AUB) and Saint Joseph University (USJ). He holds a degree from McGill University in Canada.

The second candidate, Jamil Baz, brings more than 38 years of investment experience. He has held senior positions at leading financial firms such as PIMCO, Man Group, and Goldman Sachs. Baz holds a PhD from Harvard University and advanced degrees from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) and the London School of Economics (LSE).The third nominee, Karim Said, is the founder and managing partner of Growthgate Equity Partners. With a track record of executing landmark deals in the region, he has significant expertise in banking regulations, particularly in the United States and Lebanon.