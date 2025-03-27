News
Latest News
news bulletin
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Other News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
Live
Video
Audio
Schedule
shows
العربية
watching now
Akram mn Meen
SUBSCRIBE
Home
Notification
Live
Video
Audio
shows
Beirut
23
o
Bekaa
15
o
Keserwan
25
o
Metn
25
o
Mount Lebanon
20
o
North
24
o
South
21
o
News
Programs
The News
Breaking Headlines
Israel-Gaza War Updates
Variety and Tech
Sports News
Middle East News
World News
Lebanon News
Press Highlights
Lebanon Economy
News Bulletin Reports
Programs
Series
Movies
Documentaries
Variety
Comedy
Talk Show
News Bulletin
Sports
Breaking News
Latest News
Highlighted News
Most Read
Videos
العربية
Watch the latest programs and the latest developments on your favorite screen
Shows
Join millions of followers
LBCI Lebanon
LBCI News
Who We Are
Contact Us
Advertise With Us
Careers
Channel frequencies
Privacy Policy
Terms and Conditions
IMF says Lebanon needs comprehensive economic strategy, confirms loan request
Lebanon Economy
27-03-2025 | 12:41
High views
Share
Share
2
min
IMF says Lebanon needs comprehensive economic strategy, confirms loan request
Lebanon needs a comprehensive strategy for rebooting its economy in order to access a program with the International Monetary Fund, with stress on data transparency, the fund said on Thursday.
"First and foremost, what is needed is a comprehensive strategy for economic rehabilitation," said fund spokesperson Julie Kozack in a press briefing.
She confirmed that the government had formally requested a new program during an IMF mission to Lebanon that took place earlier in March.
Kozack said the reform program should focus on fiscal and debt sustainability as well as a restructuring of the financial sector, reforms to governance and state-owned enterprises.
"Critically, it's going to be important to enhance data provision, to improve transparency and to inform policymaking," Kozack said.
Lebanese President Joseph Aoun said earlier this month that discussions with the IMF emphasized the need to finalize a loan program before the summer of 2025.
A more than five-year financial crisis has collapsed the Lebanese economy, compounded by last year's war between the armed group Hezbollah and Israel.
Reuters
Lebanon News
Lebanon Economy
Lebanon
International Monetary Fund
Transparency
Julie Kozack
Next
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks
Previous
Related Articles
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07
World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 billion for post-war reconstruction
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-07
World Bank says Lebanon needs $11 billion for post-war reconstruction
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-12
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-12
IMF delegation meets President Joseph Aoun, urges unified financial reform plan for Lebanon
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-06
IMF fact-finding mission to visit Lebanon next week
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18
Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership
Lebanon Economy
2025-02-18
Lebanon prioritizes reform as Finance Minister Yassine Jaber emphasizes IMF partnership
Recommended For You
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
0
Lebanon Economy
15:49
Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks
Lebanon Economy
15:49
Lebanon's bondholders select Houlihan Lokey as financial advisor for debt talks
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26
Finance Ministry says all public sector salaries transferred to BDL
0
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Lebanon Economy
2025-03-26
Fuel prices slightly drop across Lebanon
Subscribe to our VOD
SUBSCRIBE
Our visitors readings
d-none hideMe
0
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law
News Bulletin Reports
2025-03-24
Lebanon's parliamentary elections: Three main issues spark debate on reforming the electoral law
0
World News
04:28
UK does not want to 'escalate' trade wars: Finance Minister says
World News
04:28
UK does not want to 'escalate' trade wars: Finance Minister says
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
Lebanon News
2025-03-20
Corruption probe: Lebanese ex-economy minister Amin Salam banned from travel over extortion and misuse of funds — the details
0
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Lebanon News
2025-01-23
French-language news returns to Tele Liban after 24 years with "Le Journal" starting Thursday
Videos
d-none hideMe
0
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
Lebanon News
2025-03-23
LBCI's Pierre El Daher bids farewell to Hoda Chedid: You will always be our guiding light
0
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
Middle East News
2025-03-19
Israeli official urges international support for Lebanese government and army
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Israeli aircraft fly at low altitude over Beirut during Hezbollah's former leaders funeral
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Coffins of Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah and Hashem Safieddine enter Sports City Stadium (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-23
Tens of thousands gather at Sports City Stadium for farewell to Hezbollah’s former leader Nasrallah (Video)
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
Lebanon News
2025-02-14
Ahmad Hariri to LBCI: Future Movement returns to political arena to participate in all upcoming political events
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
Saad Hariri holds series of diplomatic and religious meetings in Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
Lebanon News
2025-02-13
LBCI monitors removal of barriers and barbed wire in Downtown Beirut
0
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Lebanon News
2025-02-10
Armed robbery in Beirut's Hamra turns deadly as shop owner shoots fleeing robbers (Video)
Most read
d-none hideMe
24 hours
7 days
Month
1
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
Lebanon News
09:40
Karim Souaid secures 17 votes to become Banque du Liban governor
2
Lebanon News
06:48
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
Lebanon News
06:48
Sources close to PM Salam deny resignation threat, say he outlined options on central bank appointment
3
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
News Bulletin Reports
14:12
Who is Karim Souaid? Lebanon’s new central bank governor with major financial challenges ahead
4
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
Lebanon News
06:22
PM Salam prepared to take strong measures if central bank appointment becomes a challenge: LBCI's correspondent
5
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
Lebanon News
05:57
President Aoun insists on central bank appointment as PM Salam rejects Karim Souaid's nomination
6
Lebanon News
04:39
Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI
Lebanon News
04:39
Christian parties seek to delay central bank governor vote to secure consensus, sources tell LBCI
7
Lebanon News
06:33
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber tells LBCI he hopes central bank governor appointment won't go to vote, seeks consensus
Lebanon News
06:33
Finance Minister Yassine Jaber tells LBCI he hopes central bank governor appointment won't go to vote, seeks consensus
8
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli military claims it killed Hezbollah Radwan Force battalion commander in Derdghaiya, South Lebanon
Lebanon News
06:12
Israeli military claims it killed Hezbollah Radwan Force battalion commander in Derdghaiya, South Lebanon
Download now the LBCI mobile app
To see the latest news, the latest daily programs in Lebanon and the world
Google Play
App Store
We use
cookies
We use
cookies
to make
your experience on this
website better.
Accept
Learn More