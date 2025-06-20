Fuel prices rise in Lebanon, gas remains unchanged

On Friday, June 20, 2025, the prices of 95-octane and 98-octane gasoline increased by LBP 37,000 and LBP 36,000 respectively, while diesel prices rose by LBP 39,000. The price of gas remained unchanged.



The current prices for hydrocarbon derivatives are as follows:



Gasoline 95 octane: LBP 1,545,000

Gasoline 98 octane: LBP 1,584,000

Diesel: LBP 1,456,000

Gas canister: LBP 897,000